Alien Superhero, Superman, Being Labeled An Immigrant By James Gunn Sparks MAGA Outrage & Lunacy.

James Gunn’s Superman has finally hit theaters. After he used the one word that is Kryptonite to MAGA lames to describe the iconic superhero, they are now boycotting the summer blockbuster. The White House even chimed in with the ridiculous photoshopped image you see above.

The head of the DCU went too far when he accurately described the extraterrestrial refugee, Kal-El, also known as Superman, as an “immigrant” and as “the story of America” when speaking with The Times of London during the film’s ongoing press run.

If you have been under a rock, Superman would absolutely be ashamed of the United States, and thrown in Kryptonite handcuffs right now by ICE and sent to alligator Alcatraz because he’s an immigrant, as the Trump administration is currently waging war on anyone who doesn’t fit their description of American.

Gunn’s description of the DC Comics character sparked a massive wave of outrage from conservatives, who feel they are trying to make a compassionate alien “woke.”

Bloviating about Gunn’s comments, Fox News pundit, Kellyanne Conway said, “We don’t go to the movie theaters to be lectured on Superman.”

Fox News anchor and professional douchebag, Jesse Watters, added, “You know what it says on his cape? MS13.”

Great Value Superman, Dean Cain, Had Thoughts On The Matter

The crying didn’t stop there. Dean Cain, who unfortunately played Superman for years in the hit ABC series Lois & Clark, told TMZ that he’s afraid Hollywood is gonna make Superman “woke,” and that Gunna labeling him an immigrant was an “avoidable mistake.”

“How woke is Hollywood going to make this character?” Cain told the celebrity gossip site. “How much is Disney going to change their Snow White? Why are they going to change these characters [to] exist for the times? For Superman, it was ‘truth, justice, and the American way.’ Well, they dropped that… They came up with ‘truth, justice, and a better tomorrow.’ Changing beloved characters I don’t think is a great idea. If you want to create a new character, go ahead and do that.”

“Superman has always stood for ‘truth, justice and the American way,’ and the ‘American way’ is immigrant friendly, tremendously immigrant friendly,” Cain continued. “But there are rules. You can’t come in saying, ‘I want to get rid of all the rules in America, because I want it to be more like Somalia.’ Well, that doesn’t work, because you had to leave Somalia to come here… There have to be limits, because we cant have everybody in the United States. We can’t have everybody, society will fail. So there have to be limits.”

“I think that was a mistake by James Gunn to say it’s an immigrant thing, and I think it’s going to hurt the numbers on the movie,” Cain said.

He continued, “I was excited for the film. I am excited to see what it is,” adding, “I’m rooting for it to be a success, but I don’t like that last political comment.”

The White House Had The Audacity To Share A Photoshop Image of Trump’s Head on Superman’s Body

The Trump administration continued to prove just how unserious it is and injected itself into the conservative fallout about the Superman movie.

In typical Trump fashion, the official White House account, managed by a right-wing incel, shared a photoshopped version of the Superman movie poster with Donald Trump’s head photoshopped on the film’s star, David Corenswet’s body.

Yes, the post is still up if you’re curious.

James Gunn & The Film’s Cast Dismiss The Criticism

The film’s director and cast were asked about the outrage, and they are all sipping on MAGA tears when it comes to the matter.

Gunn told Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of the film that he doesn’t have “anything to say to anybody,” making it their business to speak negatively about his superhero film.

He also added that “I think this is a movie about kindness and I think that’s something everyone can relate to.”

Gunn’s brother, actor Sean Gunn, who plays Maxwell Lord in the film, told the outlet, “My reaction to [the backlash] is that it is exactly what the movie is about. We support our people, you know? We love our immigrants. Yes, Superman is an immigrant, and yes, the people that we support in this country are immigrants, and if you don’t like that, you’re not American. People who say no to immigrants are against the American way.”

Actor Nathan Fillion, who plays Green Lantern in the movie, said, “Somebody needs a hug. It’s just a movie, guys,” reacting to the MAGA backlash.

He’s not wrong, but they damn sure need more than a hug.

Alien Superhero, Superman, Being Labeled An Immigrant By James Gunn Sparks MAGA Outrage and Lunacy.

