Tunnel Style: Top A’ja Wilson Pre-Game Style Moments

Sticking to 2000s style trends, A’ja’s long legs shine in a tan pleated mini skirt and white blouse. The details are in the well-thought-out accessories. Her blue-tinted frames add extra swag to the white and blue LV OnTheGo tote (there’s a two-week waitlist for it), strappy white sandals, and gold hoops.

2. Aja Wilson's Tunnel Style

The best stylistas express themselves through their looks. A’ja’s stylist found a unique way to incorporate A’ja’s sorority affiliation into her tunnel look. A’ja is a proud member of ALPHA KAPPA ALPHA SORORITY INC. and wore her pearls on her jeans to symbolize her Greek affiliation. Her jeans are custom-made by 1 of 1’s By Jolie.

According to Brook, who told Essence, “If you know A’ja or follow her story, you know the importance of pearls to her. [Wilson is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and her late grandmother, Hattie Rakes, first gifted A’ja pearls at the age of 10 or 11.]