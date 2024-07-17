Tunnel Style: Top A’ja Wilson Pre-Game Style Moments

A'Ja Wilson's Top 5 Tunnel Style Moments
A’ja Wilson StyleA’ja always steps out before a game, traversing the tunnel, in fun and flirty looks that trend the next day. A’ja and her stylist Amadi Brooks have become recognizable names in sports fashion. Brooks — who is the stylist to other athletes like Bam Adebayo, Sydney Colson, and Jackie Young — talked to Essence for their Off The Court: Style of the WNBA series, where the stylist and former baller opened up about helping A’ja rise to style it-girl status. The 28-year-old stylist described A’Ja’s style as sporty-chic.” “[Her style] is feminine and she loves a nod to [the] 1999s and the 2000s. You can see that when we do a True Religion look or when we have her in a jersey dress. The words I would use are: feminine, sporty-chic, and unique to her. It’s a balance because she does keep it, for the most part, very straightforward. The stories are told within the details and the moments.” As Aja’s style continues to garner attention, we can often see the championship-winning player in trendy pleated skirts and belly-bearing tops that show off her slender physique.
A’ja’s Style ExpansionAja is expanding her style into a collection others can purchase. Nike recently introduced her as a signature athlete. The collaboration includes her own signature collection, including the A’One shoe and apparel line. Even her announcement on IG was smooth. She’s sitting pretty with a bedazzled braided ponytail and Nike’s signature check on an armband. The caption hints that she’s been working even harder behind the scenes. “It’s been incredible working with Nike toward a dream of having my collection, and it really is an honor to take this next step and become a Nike signature athlete,” Wilson said in the Nike announcement. “From my logo to the look of the shoe and the pieces throughout the collection, we’ve worked to make sure every detail is perfectly tuned to my game and style.” In her cover story interview with Marie Claire, she teased on the collection, “There are Easter eggs in the shoe; you just have to find them…little sneak peek-a-boos to really just make it signature me. Know that there is a piece of me with you.” A’ja is at the top of her game on the court and proving she is ready to take the fashion world by storm. Keep scrolling for six times Aja Wilson’s tunnel style was the main attraction.
1.
Sticking to 2000s style trends, A’ja’s long legs shine in a tan pleated mini skirt and white blouse. The details are in the well-thought-out accessories. Her blue-tinted frames add extra swag to the white and blue LV OnTheGo tote (there’s a two-week waitlist for it), strappy white sandals, and gold hoops.
2.
The best stylistas express themselves through their looks. A’ja’s stylist found a unique way to incorporate A’ja’s sorority affiliation into her tunnel look. A’ja is a proud member of ALPHA KAPPA ALPHA SORORITY INC. and wore her pearls on her jeans to symbolize her Greek affiliation. Her jeans are custom-made by 1 of 1’s By Jolie.
According to Brook, who told Essence, “If you know A’ja or follow her story, you know the importance of pearls to her. [Wilson is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and her late grandmother, Hattie Rakes, first gifted A’ja pearls at the age of 10 or 11.]
3.
According to A’ja Wilson’s stylist Amadi Brooks, A’ja’s style is a harmonious mixture of 90s and 00s trends, which is clear in this Tommy Hilfiger fit and nod to the late Aaliyah. A’ja poses in the tunnel in a Tommy Hilfiger bralet and jean joggers with her Tommy Hilfiger shorts peeking above her waistline.
4.
A’ja turned this football jersey into a chic top paired with a leather mini skirt, leather boots, and a Louis Vuitton OnTheGo Tote (she loves a good tote) priced over $3k.
5.
A’ja channeled her inner Cowboy Carter, giving us western style with a cowboy hat, graphic tee, jean shorts, suede boots, and a Gucci tote.
