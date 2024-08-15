A’ja Wilson Has A 99 Overall Rating In ‘NBA 2K25,’ Making Her The Highest Rated WNBA Player In The Game’s History

A'ja Wilson Has A 99 Overall Rating In 'NBA 2K25'
NBA 2K25 cover athlete A’ja Wilson can now add another accomplishment to her still-growing list. Thanks to her 99 overall rating in NBA 2K25, Wilson is now the highest-rated WNBA player in NBA 2K history.2K reveals that A’ja Wilson is the highest-rated WNBA player and what players can expect from The W in NBA 2K25. Unsurprisingly, Las Vegas Aces superstar, gold medal-winning athlete, WNBA champion/MVP, and
Wilson’s rating was one of the many promised announcements, with 2K sharing details about the new features coming to The W game mode. These features will allow players to take their created superstar to WNBA greatness. Broken down by Felicia Steenhouse, Senior Producer at Visual Concepts, in the latest developer diary, players can now look forward to starting their journey and competing for the title of 2024 Rookie of The Year against Angel Reese and Caitlin Clarke. The W in NBA 2K25 will also feature fully-voiced press conferences, a new Mentorship feature, and other improvements to The W Online. “This WNBA season has been electric, showcasing incredible talent, especially from the dynamic rookies making their mark to the legends. We wanted NBA 2K25 to reflect this action-packed season and show how The W is about chasing the win,” said Steenhouse.” This year, we’ve deepened the immersion and opportunities for players to leave their mark in the WNBA, as we’ve worked with the league to scan more WNBA players, making it as true-to-life as possible. We even re-worked our engine to ensure smaller details, such as eyelashes and an increased library of hairstyles would be properly represented.”
A Full Breakdown of The W’s New Features:
- Pursuit of Greatness: Players vie to climb the all-time ranks in the new Pursuit of Greatness story as they build a legacy to eclipse the best players in WNBA history and attempt career-defining moments throughout the journey. As the overarching narrative of their first season, players will be dropped into the captivating 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year race as they compete against players like Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and Kamilla Cardoso. As players bolster their resume with on-court accomplishments like championships and awards, their progress will be visualized on detailed graphs that illustrate where they are in their career and how they stack up against the next player on the GOAT list that they’re chasing.
- Press Conferences: For the first time, press conferences are coming to The W, allowing players to shape the narrative of their career and the league as a whole. Press conferences will happen after key moments and games like breaking a record, winning an award like Rookie of the Year or crossing a career milestone. When competing against someone on the GOAT list, like NBA 2K25 cover athlete A’ja Wilson, the questions asked could vary depending on a player’s performance, be it good or bad.
- The W Online. The W Online has moved to a stunning new outdoor court in a forest grove, and players can join 3v3 multiplayer games amidst a gorgeous backdrop of redwood trees. Additionally, Weekly Community Goals are back in NBA 2K25 and require a collective effort from all players to accomplish them. These goals now track new stats, like the number of excellent green shot releases and teammate grades.
- Game Changers Mentorship: The W Online in NBA 2K25 builds on the Game Changer status—earned by contributing to the weekly Community Goals—with a new feature called
More RatingsAlong with Wilson becoming the highest-rated player in the WNBA, we also learned who will be right behind her on that list. Right behind her is the Liberty’s Breanna Stewart at 97, Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier at 95, Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas also a 95, and the Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner at 94. The ratings for this year’s crop of WNBA rookies were also revealed. Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are tied for the top spot, earning a 90 overall rating. Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky teammate Kamilla Cardoso, the Los Angeles Sparks’ Rickea Jackson, and Cameron Brink round out the list with an 80 rating, which could change as the WNBA season kicks off its second half. NBA 2K25 season is quickly approaching, and the latest game in the long-running basketball video game franchise will be on September 6. 2K also shared more screenshots of other WNBA superstars in the game. You can check those out in the gallery below.
