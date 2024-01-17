adidas Unveils Jalen Green Co-Signed Adizero Select 2.0

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

adidas Basketball has unveiled its latest low-top, lightweight basketball sneaker, the adiZero Select 2.0. Houston Rockets star Jalen Green is an adidas athlete and is the face of the model, and the high-flying guard was on hand as the shoe was properly revealed in NYC on Tuesday, January 16.

While the adiZero Select 2.0 maintains the lightweight breathability of the previous model, version two provides an even lower profile and ribstop reinforcement. There is also lightstrike foam cushioning while cutouts in the outsole and midsole keep its weight down.

Cassius got the chance to try out the shoe with a release event at the NBA Players Association’s offices. It helped that the facility features a practice court where the good folks from Sunday Washed Club hosted a run to give the kicks a proper wear test. Wnd while adiZero Select 2.0 is as insanely light as advertised. it doesn’t feel flimsy on the foot. The sneaker is definitely tailored for quick guards and wings but is stable enough for players who prefer to do ther work stay in the paint.

The adidas adiZero Select 2.0 is scheduled to drop on February 1 and will cost you $110 US.

Check out more detailed photos in the gallery.

