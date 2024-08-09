New ‘A Different World’ Sequel To Tell The Story Of Whitley Gilbert & Dwayne Wayne’s Daughter At Hillman

Are you ready for “a different”

? According to various news reports,

Netflix

hopes to.

On August 7, Deadline broke the news that a new

A Different World

sequel is in the works with the popular streaming service. The new content will continue the previously loved and revered culture classic by telling the story of Dwayne Wayne (

Kadeem Hardison

) and Whitley Gilbert’s (

Jasmine Guy

) daughter, who will attend Hillman College.

Deadline

reported that the

A Different World

sequel is in early development. Black woman producer

Felicia Pride

, who has titles like

Grey’s Anatomy

and

Bel-Air

under her belt, and executive producers like the renowned

Debbie Allen

are behind the project.

A Different World was – and is – a culture classic.

Though show details are

still

forthcoming, social media has already been abuzz about the sequel.

A Different World

was more than just a TV show, especially for the ’80s and ’90s babies.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The series was a cultural phenomenon that reshaped the television landscape, inspired many of us to go to college, and left an enduring impact on pop culture. At a time when Hollywood shied away from complex topics, the show and its characters leaned into them. Its significance lies in its groundbreaking approach to addressing social issues, its influence on young viewers, and its role in shaping the modern sitcom.

Black women embodied A Different World and inspired us to be whatever we wanted to be.

Part of the show’s modernity was its portrayal of Black women. From Whitley Gilbert and Denise Huxtable to Kimberly Reese and Lena James, each of the show’s female characters had strong identities. Doctors, debutants, lawyers, art curators, influencers – according to the series the possibilities for women were limitless.

We loved

A Different World

because it showcased Black women from various socioeconomic backgrounds, geographies, and cultural identities with the same goal: personal success. These women were different yet the same: intelligent, driven, vulnerable, and complex.

More importantly, they taught young Black girls that we could be whatever we wanted to be while being accepted for who we were.

So, we’re not surprised that the show’s sequel will continue the story with a Black woman as the lead character. We hope to see her portrayal in 2024/5 as raw and authentic as her Black women predecessors in the 1980s.

Perhaps even more

.

Gallery: Sis, which A Different World character did you want to be?

Click through our gallery of favorite Black women characters from A Different World below. HB, who did you see yourself reflected in?