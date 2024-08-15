8 Ways To Jumpstart National Relaxation Day
1. Yoga
Yoga is a group of mental, physical, and spiritual practices that can produce harmony and alignment throughout the body.
The ancient practice is a great way to release tension, reduce stress levels, increase energy, and improve strength, balance, and flexibility.
2. Weed, CBD or edibles
Nothing says relaxation more than a freshly rolled indica blunt. Weed was demonized for years but eventually became the sensationalized natural remedy for cancer patients, people struggling with anxiety, chronic pain, and even Epilepsy and Multiple Sclerosis.
Now, before telling everyone that Marsha suggested you smoke weed to relax, you should know a few things. Not all weed products are created equally. Here’s a rundown of what you should use according to your desired relaxation level.
CBD is a compound found in marijuana that does not impair your judgment. It is infused in products like oils and balms and used for chronic pain, inflammation, migraines, depression, and anxiety. You won’t get high, but your body will feel at ease.
THC is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. Products with THC will give you a “high” feeling. THC-infused candies, sweets or edibles can deliver a high for 2-7 hours. Managing your dosage is key. Anything more than 15% is considered potent.
Weed rolled in a joint or smoked out of a pipe can produce a quick high, typically lasting between 10 and 40 minutes. Depending on your frequency, you will stay high a bit longer. Sativa strains stimulate the brain and aid creativity, while Indica strains give a body high, allowing your body to decompress fully.
3. Facials with a Jade Roller
Facials should be considered regular maintenance. Our skin needs protection, so washing and moisturizing daily is vital, but weekly deep cleanses also help. If you want to avoid visiting an esthetician, do yourself a favor and pick up a jar of Aztec Clay, apple cider vinegar, and a jade roller.
Mix the clay and vinegar to create a mask. After applying it to your skin, let it sit for 20 minutes. Wash your face, apply your under-eye creams, toners, and moisturizers, then finish your at-home facial with a jade stone roller.
Jade Stone Rollers are known for reducing puffiness, brightening your complexion, and stimulating blood flow.
4. Journaling
The point of relaxation is releasing your stressors. What better way to do that than to write them in a journal? When things feel unsure or complicated, write down as a way of letting the feelings go. When things feel great, capture the moment in a journal.
5. Get a massage
Like yoga, a good massage relieves lots of tension. Some visit masseuses for touch therapy and stress reduction, and others use it as a legitimate way to decompress.
Massages can be costly, and your well-being is worth the price tag. But if you want to save a coin or two, sites like Groupon and Living Social offer discounted prices on massage services.
6. Take a bubble bath or cold shower
Bubble baths used to be a treat as a kid. We’d fill the tub with water and body wash and enjoy 30 minutes of uninterrupted bubble time. Time to treat your inner child to R&R in the bathtub.
And if tub time isn’t your thing, a cold shower will also do the trick. Frigid water is known to improve circulation, increase metabolism, and combat signs of depression.
7. Set the mood by lighting some candles
I don’t know about you, but I romance myself daily. Lighting candles is the ultimate mood booster. They create an ambiance that is soothing to the soul and the atmosphere. If you really want to show yourself some love, add a bouquet of flowers to the candle layout. You deserve them.
8. Ground yourself by touching grass
And when all fails, some time alone in the grass with a good book, music, or meditation is all you need. Grounding is a practice of connecting to the earth. In my most trying times, if I go outside and put my bare feet buried in the grass, I feel much better. Nature with a side of vitamin D is the ultimate rest and reset!
8 Ways To Jumpstart National Relaxation Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com