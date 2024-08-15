8 Ways To Jumpstart National Relaxation Day

It is time we stop treating relaxation as a treat instead of a necessity. The mind and body need time to detach from the hustle and bustle of the world and enjoy simply existing. And self-care is no longer this super-expensive, luxurious event. You can practice your relaxation day without breaking the bank. Whether visiting Groupon for a Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. RELATED ARTICLES: Brooklyn Massage Therapist Is Helping Women Prioritize Self-Care Through Massage Therapy National Self-Care Month: Here Are 7 Products You Need to Spoil Yourself 6 Unusual Self Care Hacks To Cleanse Your Spirit, Body & Space Today is National Relaxation Day. The annual event encourages people to step back and recalibrate by adding “me-time” to their day. And if you’ve been present the last four years, you know we’ve been living through wild times. COVID sent a jolt through our everyday life, and things haven’t been the same since. With a looming recession, nationwide racial tension, and a disturbing presidential race, it is vital to disconnect for your mental well-being.Navigating the current state of the world can be cumbersome, and it feels much heavier for Black women. Because resilience is in our blood, we are known to power through the hard times, dashing our personal needs to the side. Thankfully, times are changing. There is an influx of women who incorporate self-care into their daily routine because they realize it is vital for self-preservation.It is time we stop treating relaxation as a treat instead of a necessity. The mind and body need time to detach from the hustle and bustle of the world and enjoy simply existing. And self-care is no longer this super-expensive, luxurious event. You can practice your relaxation day without breaking the bank. Whether visiting Groupon for a massage or spending time alone in the park with a good book, know that “me-time” is as important – if not more – than your responsibilities. There will always be something to do, but what are you doing for yourself?So, if you need ways to jumpstart National Relaxation Day, we’ve got you covered. As an expert relaxer, I’ve compiled eight practices to boost your chill vibes for today and beyond.

1. Yoga Source: Getty Yoga is a group of mental, physical, and spiritual practices that can produce harmony and alignment throughout the body. The ancient practice is a great way to release tension, reduce stress levels, increase energy, and improve strength, balance, and flexibility.

2. Weed, CBD or edibles Source: Getty Nothing says relaxation more than a freshly rolled indica blunt. Weed was demonized for years but eventually became the sensationalized natural remedy for cancer patients, people struggling with anxiety, chronic pain, and even Epilepsy and Multiple Sclerosis. Now, before telling everyone that Marsha suggested you smoke weed to relax, you should know a few things. Not all weed products are created equally. Here’s a rundown of what you should use according to your desired relaxation level. CBD is a compound found in marijuana that does not impair your judgment. It is infused in products like oils and balms and used for chronic pain, inflammation, migraines, depression, and anxiety. You won’t get high, but your body will feel at ease. THC is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. Products with THC will give you a “high” feeling. THC-infused candies, sweets or edibles can deliver a high for 2-7 hours. Managing your dosage is key. Anything more than 15% is considered potent. Weed rolled in a joint or smoked out of a pipe can produce a quick high, typically lasting between 10 and 40 minutes. Depending on your frequency, you will stay high a bit longer. Sativa strains stimulate the brain and aid creativity, while Indica strains give a body high, allowing your body to decompress fully.

3. Facials with a Jade Roller Source: Getty Facials should be considered regular maintenance. Our skin needs protection, so washing and moisturizing daily is vital, but weekly deep cleanses also help. If you want to avoid visiting an esthetician, do yourself a favor and pick up a jar of Aztec Clay, apple cider vinegar, and a jade roller. Mix the clay and vinegar to create a mask. After applying it to your skin, let it sit for 20 minutes. Wash your face, apply your under-eye creams, toners, and moisturizers, then finish your at-home facial with a jade stone roller. Jade Stone Rollers are known for reducing puffiness, brightening your complexion, and stimulating blood flow.

4. Journaling Source: Getty The point of relaxation is releasing your stressors. What better way to do that than to write them in a journal? When things feel unsure or complicated, write down as a way of letting the feelings go. When things feel great, capture the moment in a journal.

5. Get a massage Source: Getty Like yoga, a good massage relieves lots of tension. Some visit masseuses for touch therapy and stress reduction, and others use it as a legitimate way to decompress. Massages can be costly, and your well-being is worth the price tag. But if you want to save a coin or two, sites like Groupon and Living Social offer discounted prices on massage services.

6. Take a bubble bath or cold shower Source: Getty Bubble baths used to be a treat as a kid. We’d fill the tub with water and body wash and enjoy 30 minutes of uninterrupted bubble time. Time to treat your inner child to R&R in the bathtub. And if tub time isn’t your thing, a cold shower will also do the trick. Frigid water is known to improve circulation, increase metabolism, and combat signs of depression.

7. Set the mood by lighting some candles Source: Getty I don’t know about you, but I romance myself daily. Lighting candles is the ultimate mood booster. They create an ambiance that is soothing to the soul and the atmosphere. If you really want to show yourself some love, add a bouquet of flowers to the candle layout. You deserve them.