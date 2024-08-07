8 Times Chloe Bailey Proved That She Can Slay Any Hairstyle

8 Head-Turning Chloe Bailey Hairstyles We Love
Why we love Chloe Bailey’s signature locs.Chloe’s locs are often styled in intricate updos, cascading waves, braided masterpieces, and accessories, showing this timeless hairstyle’s endless possibilities. Natural hair girlies have long found inspiration in Chloe’s diverse looks. From effortless vacation-ready hair slays to elegant red carpet moments, Chloe has done it all with her locs.
Chloe’s pixie wigs, lace fronts, and romantic curls. Oh my!While the Have Mercy singer has fearlessly embraced her natural hair, she’s also played around with pixie wigs, lace fronts, and everything in between, all while keeping her locs intact. In our August 2024 cover story, Chloe opened up about her versatile hairstyles. “I remember there’d be so many women a couple years ago, they’d come up to us like, ‘Oh my gosh, y’all make me want to loc my hair so bad, but I won’t be able to wear wigs or do as many fun hairstyles,” she said. “And it’s like, you can do both. You can do whatever you’d like with your hair. So I’m happy that we’re kind of breaking that mold, and when I go online and I see beautiful women with locs with these wigs or wrapping their hair, it makes me happy to know that sis and I had a part to play in knocking away that misconception.”(Hence the sorcery comments from fans, celebrities, and hair stylists alike). In December 2023, Chloe and her hairstylist made headlines for her magical hair. Chloe took to the stage to honor Dionne Warwick with a glamorous vintage-style pink gown and a matching retro short wig that had everyone talking. Fans couldn’t believe how flawless the singer’s hair looked. Her stylist, Fesa Nu, later explained that two units were used to pull off Chloe’s look. Ride or die Chloe fans know that whether we’re talking about hair, beauty, or fashion, switching up is what the entertainer does best. Chloe oozes individuality and is always looking for fabulous avenues of self-expression. We are here for her evolving inspiration as we consider various aesthetics and hair options. See some of our favorite hair looks below.
1. Big Hair, Don't Care
We are loving one of Chloe Bailey’s recent hair slays on Instagram. Screaming “Big Hair, Don’t Care,” Chloe’s look is fierce, sexy, and romantic. Go off, Sis!
2. Sculpted & Avant Garde
As Wave magazine’s April 2022 cover girl, Chloe Bailey showcased several avant garde styles and hair moments. From sculpted masterpieces to funky bantu knows, Chloe’s editorial looks had us gagging.
3. Wine-Colored Locs We Love
Wine-colored locs never looked so good. While on tour in April 2023, Chloe Bailey rocked hip length we loved. Scroll to see how she styled her long locs with various fits and looks.
4. Futuristic Ponytails
This Chloe Bailey hair look is out of this world with its futuristic parting, funky accessories, and ponytail puffs. Paired with striking makeup and a blue bodysuit, Chloe is ready to go into the next galaxy and slay this one.
5. Wakanda Forever
Chloe Bailey looked stunning while attending the Wakanda Forever premiere. The singer paired a sparkly sequin dress with an ornate blonde updo. We are here for the details and entire look.
6. Carefree Black Girl Plaits
Chloe Bailey gives quintessential carefree Black girl vibes while posing at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood celebration on March 7. The “How Does It Feel” singer wore a funky natural hair look with box braids, curly ends, and jumbo plaits.
The overall look was cool and trendy!
7. Living Life Like It's Golden (Copper)
Chloe Bailey lived her life like it was golden (well, golden copper) while attending the 2024 Grammys. The songstress’ hair turned heads with its warm color, long length, and big romantic waves.
8. Braided Goddess
Braids are the perfect style for vacation – and Chloe Bailey shows us why. Posing for the ‘Gram, the songstress models hip-length braids and a sexy bikini.
