8 Times Chloe Bailey Proved That She Can Slay Any Hairstyle

One half of the dynamic musical duo

, Chloe first burst onto the scene with signature long, flowing ombre blonde locs. From then to now, these locs have become a defining feature of her (and her sister’s) image, symbolizing strength, individuality, and cultural pride.

Why we love Chloe Bailey’s signature locs.

Chloe’s locs are often styled in intricate updos, cascading waves, braided masterpieces, and accessories, showing this timeless hairstyle’s endless possibilities. Natural hair girlies have long found inspiration in Chloe’s diverse looks.

From effortless vacation-ready hair slays to elegant

red carpet

moments, Chloe has done it all with her locs.

Chloe’s pixie wigs, lace fronts, and romantic curls. Oh my!

While the Have Mercy singer has fearlessly embraced her natural hair, she’s also played around with pixie wigs, lace fronts, and everything in between, all while keeping her locs intact.

In our August 2024 cover story, Chloe opened up about her versatile hairstyles.

“I remember there’d be so many women a couple years ago, they’d come up to us like, ‘Oh my gosh, y’all make me want to loc my hair so bad, but I won’t be able to wear wigs or do as many fun hairstyles,” she said. “And it’s like, you can do both. You can do whatever you’d like with your hair. So I’m happy that we’re kind of breaking that mold, and when I go online and I see beautiful women with locs with these wigs or wrapping their hair, it makes me happy to know that sis and I had a part to play in knocking away that misconception.”(

Hence the sorcery comments from fans, celebrities, and hair stylists alike)

.

In December 2023, Chloe and her hairstylist made headlines for her magical hair. Chloe took to the stage to honor Dionne Warwick with a glamorous vintage-style pink gown and a matching retro short wig that had everyone talking.

Fans couldn’t believe how flawless the singer’s hair looked. Her stylist,

later explained that two units were used to pull off Chloe’s look.