7 Singers Who Became Actresses
Whitney Houston – The GOATWhitney Houston’s talent was limitless. Houston laid the blueprint for artists-turned-singers and proved she was a multihyphenate force with her film debut in 1992 when she starred in The Bodyguard. The romantic thriller was a box-office success becoming the second-highest-grossing film that year. Not only did she prove she had acting skills, her iconic version Dolly Parton’s I Will Always Love You shattered records and became one of the best-selling songs of all time. The soundtrack for The Bodyguard became the best-selling soundtrack of all time, selling more than 45 million copies worldwide. The incomparable entertainer forged a friendship with her co-star Kevin Costner, who only speaks highly of her. In an interview with ET, revealed he fought for Whitney to have the big I Will Always Love You Moment in the film. “I knew she could handle the part but she wasn’t sure she could handle it,” Costner said. “There came a moment where she had to make a decision and I saw her trust me and we had that, from that moment on.” He added, “That was my promise to her, that she’d look great and be great,” he added with a smile. The film went on to earn two Oscar nominations — both for Best Original Song — and became an international box office smash. Houston’s next role as Savannah in Waiting To Exhale was instantly praised and the film became an instant classic with an award-winning soundtrack. The beloved disc topped the US Billboard 200 album chart for five weeks and the Top R&B Albums chart for ten weeks and went seven times platinum. She would go on to star in The Preacher’s Wife and a remake of the 70s classic Sparkle.
Beyonce- From Queen of Pop to Hollywood actressBeyoncé’s journey from music sensation to acting powerhouse exploded following her role as Deanna Jones in the 2006 musical drama Dreamgirls, a film loosely based on the incredible career of the Motown super group, The Supremes. Her portrayal of Jones, a character inspired by the dynamic Diana Ross, earned her critical acclaim, highlighting her ability to convey deep emotions and perform captivating musical numbers on the big screen. The film’s Director Bill Condon told The Hollywood Reporter it was a treat getting to see the inimitable star shine her light in front of the Hollywood camera. “One of the great pleasures of making Dreamgirls was being able to capture Beyoncé and her brilliance in a moment in time — even if it’s one that represents just a sliver of her vast artistic life.” Before Beyoncé stole the spotlight in Dreamgirls, she made her film debut in 2001 with a standout role in Robert Townsend’s Carmen: A Hip Hopera. In this modern retelling of the classic opera, Beyoncé played Carmen, a captivating and fearless actress who sets the stage ablaze. The following year, the singer showcased her comedic flair in Austin Powers in Goldmember, where she portrayed Foxxy Cleopatra, Austin’s bold and dazzling sidekick. These early roles laid the groundwork for her future success in film, demonstrating her versatility and on-screen charisma. In recent years, Beyoncé has ventured into voiceover work, showcasing her vocal and acting skills in new ways. She lent her voice to Nala in Disney’s The Lion King (2019), bringing depth and grace to the beloved character. Excitingly, Beyoncé is set to reprise her role in Mufasa: The Lion King, the highly anticipated sequel. This time, the famous singer will be joined by her daughter, Blue Ivy, who will voice Kiara, the daughter of Queen Nala and King Simba, portrayed once again by Donald Glover. Fans can look forward to this new chapter in the Lion King saga when it hits theaters on Dec. 20. Keep scrolling for our favorite singers-turned-actresses.
1. Whitney Houston
2. Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah’s transition from music to acting began with a standout role in the 1996 crime drama Set It Off. As Cleo, a tough and charismatic bank robber, Latifah’s performance was a major turning point in her career. She continued to impress with her role as Matron Mama Morton in the musical Chicago (2002), earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.
3. Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey made a splash with her role as Ariel in the 2023 live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. Her casting in this iconic role was celebrated for bringing a fresh and modern take to the beloved character. Halle’s performance was praised for its emotional depth and her strong vocal skills. The star, who recently became a mother, also appeared in the new adaption of The Color Purple in 2023, further cementing her acting footprint in Hollywood.
4. Chlöe Bailey
Chlöe Bailey wowed audiences in 2023 when she made her highly anticipated debut in Donald Glover’s dark psychological horror series Swarm. The buzzing Amazon Prime series followed the story of obsessed music fan Andrea “Dre” Greene, played by actress Dominique Fishback.
In the twisted tale, Dre goes to great and eerie lengths to gain the attention of her favorite singer. Chlöe plays Marissa, Dre’s sexy sister, who gets pulled into her twisted shenanigans. In the hit show, Chlöe proved she could bring big acting skills to TV screens nationwide. She also showed off a little skin for the camera during a steamy sex scene with her co-star Damson Idris.
5. Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson made her film debut with a memorable role in Poetic Justice (1993), where she played Justice, a young woman navigating love and loss in Los Angeles. Her performance, alongside Tupac Shakur, was well-received and established her credibility as an actress. Jackson continued to shine with roles in Nutty Professor (1996) and Why Did I Get Married? (2007). Her acting career reflects her dynamic stage presence and adds to her legacy as a multifaceted entertainer.
6. Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige made a significant impact in the film industry with her role as Florence Jackson in the 2017 period drama Mudbound. Set in post-World War II Mississippi, Blige’s performance as a resilient woman facing racial and economic challenges earned her Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations.
Her ability to merge her musical talent with acting was evident as she also contributed to the film’s soundtrack. Blige’s acting career has continued to flourish, with notable roles in The Umbrella Academy and Body Cam (2020), showcasing her range across various genres.
Today, you can catch the R&B sensation shining as the powerful Monet on the hit Starz series Powerbook II: Ghost.
