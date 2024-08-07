7 Singers Who Became Actresses

Halle Bailey

made a splash

with her role as Ariel in the 2023 live-action adaptation of

The Little Mermaid

. Her casting in this iconic role was celebrated for bringing a fresh and modern take to the beloved character. Halle’s performance was praised for its emotional depth and her strong vocal skills.

The star, who recently became a mother, also appeared in the new adaption of

The Color Purple

in 2023, further cementing her acting footprint in Hollywood.