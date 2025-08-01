Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Lifestyle

7 Signs You Have a Ride-or-Die Girlfriend

Published on August 1, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Two women are enjoying a friendly moment on a sunlit tennis court, laughing and holding pickleballs paddles.

Source: Stefania Pelfini_la Waziya Photography / Getty

7 Signs You Have a Ride-or-Die Girlfriend

Faith-Filled Friendship That Feeds Your Soul

Not every friend is called to walk with you through the wilderness.

Some are meant for moments. But a ride-or-die?

She’s a God-send—planted in your life with purpose, grace, and divine timing.

She’s not just your homegirl, she’s your spiritual sister. The one who prays with you, checks on you without being asked, and reminds you who you are when the world tries to make you forget.

This kind of friend doesn’t fold when life gets heavy.

She shows up in the fire and helps you find your praise in the middle of the storm. She’s equal parts accountability partner and safe space—someone who doesn’t just hear you, but covers you.

If you’ve got a woman in your life who makes you feel seen, loved, and closer to God, don’t take her for granted. These kinds of friendships don’t just happen—they’re assigned.

Here are 7 signs that the friend by your side isn’t just loyal—she’s anointed to be there.

RELATED: 7 Signs You’re Experiencing Spiritual Growth

7 Signs You Have a Ride-or-Die Girlfriend  was originally published on praiseindy.com

1. She Answers Your Calls No Matter What

Whether it’s 2PM or 2AM, she’s answering with a “you good?” and already clearing time to be your peace or your problem—whichever the moment calls for.

2. She Tells You the Truth, Even When It’s Hard

She’s not here to gas you up blindly. If you’re trippin’, she’ll tell you. If you’re settling, she’ll call it out. It’s all love—and that love comes with accountability.

3. She’ll Fight Your Battles Like They’re Hers

Disrespect doesn’t go unnoticed. She’s speaking up, showing up, and popping out if needed. Because protecting you is personal.

4. She Celebrates Your Wins Like They’re Her Own

When you shine, she glows. She’s reposting, screaming, praying, and popping champagne like she got the job or secured the man too.

5. She Knows Your Order by Heart

Whether it’s your Chick-fil-A sauce combo or your emotional go-to when you’re overwhelmed, she’s already got it on lock. Because she pays attention—and that’s rare.

6. She Checks On You Without Needing a Reason

No “hey stranger” energy here. She doesn’t wait until something’s wrong—she checks in just to make sure you’re still choosing yourself.

7. She Brings You Back to You

When you forget who you are, she reminds you. She sees your magic, even when you’re in the dark—and she’ll stay there with you until you remember your light.

More from Black America Web
Trending
Insecure season 5, episode 4
11 Items
Lifestyle

From Insecure to Girls Trip: A National Girlfriends Day Watchlist

15 Items
Crime

15 Celebs Who Fell From Grace Over Sexual Allegations & Convictions

12 Items
Entertainment

Tyler Perry Teases The Third “Why Did I Get Married?” Movie With OG Cast

35 Items
Local

New Study By Wallethub Ranks The Most Stressed Cities in the U.S.

10 Items
Entertainment

Top 10 Black Celebrity Besties

Crowd at Arkansas State Capitol protesting integration of Central High School, with signs reading "Race mixing is Communism" and "Stop the race mixing," Little Rock, Arkansas, USA, John T. Bledsoe, U.S. News & World Report Magazine Photograph Collection,
News

Return To What?! Whites-Only Town In Arkansas Sparks Uproar

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
62 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

21 Items
Television

Famous Child Stars Who Tragically Died Too Soon

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close