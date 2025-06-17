Desktop banner image
7 Bible Verses You Should Know for Juneteenth

Published on June 17, 2025

Juneteenth Freedom Day

Source: anilakkus / Getty

For Juneteenth: A Time of Freedom, Reflection, and Faith

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates June 19, 1865 — the day enslaved people in Texas finally learned they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

It’s a sacred moment in Black history — a celebration of liberation, resilience, and the ongoing journey toward justice. As we mark this day, we reflect on the faith that carried our ancestors, the power of community, and the God who walks with us through every trial and triumph.

1. Galatians 5:1

“It is for freedom that Christ has set us free.”

2. Isaiah 61:1

3. Exodus 3:7-8

“I have seen the misery of my people… I have come down to rescue them.”

4. John 8:36

“So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.”

5. 📖 Psalm 146:7

“He upholds the cause of the oppressed and gives food to the hungry. The Lord sets prisoners free.”

6. Micah 6:8

“Act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with your God.”

7. Romans 12:12

“Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.”

