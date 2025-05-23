7 Bible Verses to Uplift You This Summer
7 Bible Verses to Uplift You This Summer
Summer is a season of sunshine, rest, and reflection — a time to reconnect with God, recharge your spirit, and embrace the beauty of creation.
Throughout Scripture, we find verses that speak to renewal, peace, and the power of God’s presence in every season. Summer is not just a break from routine — it’s a chance to slow down and soak in His promises.
Here are seven encouraging Bible verses that remind us of God’s faithfulness and goodness in every warm breeze and sunset.
As you enjoy summer adventures and peaceful moments, let these Scriptures guide your heart, restore your soul, and remind you that God is always near.
1. Ecclesiastes 3:1
There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.”
2. Psalm 113:3
“From the rising of the sun to the place where it sets, the name of the Lord is to be praised.”
3. Proverbs 16:3
“Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.”
4. Isaiah 40:31
But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength… They will run and not grow weary.”
5. James 1:17
Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights…”
6. Psalm 74:17
“It was you who set all the boundaries of the earth; you made both summer and winter.”
7. Philippians 4:6-7
“Do not be anxious about anything… And the peace of God… will guard your hearts and your minds.”
7 Bible Verses to Uplift You This Summer was originally published on praiseindy.com
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
Delusional Donald Trump Says ‘Black People Know A Scam’ While Deriding Somali Immigrants—‘Black People Love Trump’
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Black South Carolina Woman Files Lawsuit After White Circle K Employee Attacked Her Allegedly Causing Miscarriage