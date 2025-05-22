7 Bible Verses to Remember This Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a sacred moment to honor those who gave their lives in service, protecting freedom, justice, and peace for all.

In times of remembrance, the Word of God offers comfort, strength, and the promise of eternal hope. These verses pay tribute to sacrifice and remind us of the power of love — especially love that lays down its life for others.

Here are seven Bible verses that speak to courage, honor, and the eternal impact of those we remember.

As we reflect on lives lost, let these Scriptures help us mourn with reverence and live with purpose, honoring their legacy through faith and service.

Related: 7 Bible Verses To Close Out The School Year