7 Bible Verses to Remember This Memorial Day

Published on May 22, 2025
Memorial Day is a sacred moment to honor those who gave their lives in service, protecting freedom, justice, and peace for all.

In times of remembrance, the Word of God offers comfort, strength, and the promise of eternal hope. These verses pay tribute to sacrifice and remind us of the power of love — especially love that lays down its life for others.

Here are seven Bible verses that speak to courage, honor, and the eternal impact of those we remember.

As we reflect on lives lost, let these Scriptures help us mourn with reverence and live with purpose, honoring their legacy through faith and service.

1. John 15:13

“Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

2. Psalm 116:15

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants.”

3. Isaiah 41:10

“Do not fear, for I am with you… I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

4. Romans 13:7

“Give to everyone what you owe them… if respect, then respect; if honor, then honor.”

5. 2 Timothy 4:7

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

6. Revelation 21:4

“He will wipe every tear from their eyes… for the old order of things has passed away.”

7. Philippians 1:3

“I thank my God every time I remember you.”

