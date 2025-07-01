7 Bible Verses To Reflect On This Independence Day

Independence Day is a moment to honor freedom, reflect on the sacrifices made for it, and renew our purpose as citizens of both this country and God’s Kingdom. These verses offer a spiritual lens on liberty and responsibility.

In the following list, we highlight 7 Bible verses that speak to faith, freedom, and responsibility:

1. Galatians 5:13 2. John 8:36 3. 2 Corinthians 3:17 4. Psalm 33:12 5. 1 Peter 2:16 6. Micah 6:8 7. Romans 6:22