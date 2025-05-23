7 Bible Verses to Reflect On This Father’s Day

Father’s Day is a time to celebrate and honor the fathers, father figures, and mentors who have shaped us with love, wisdom, and faith.

For generations, Scripture has served as a guide for men to lead with humility, courage, and compassion. The Bible is rich with verses that speak to the responsibility and power of fatherhood, reflecting God’s love for His children.

Here are seven meaningful Bible verses to reflect on the role of fathers and the strength of their spiritual legacy.

As we recognize the men who lead their families in faith, let these Scriptures be a source of inspiration and gratitude — not just today, but every day.

