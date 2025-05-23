7 Bible Verses to Reflect On This Father’s Day
Father’s Day is a time to celebrate and honor the fathers, father figures, and mentors who have shaped us with love, wisdom, and faith.
For generations, Scripture has served as a guide for men to lead with humility, courage, and compassion. The Bible is rich with verses that speak to the responsibility and power of fatherhood, reflecting God’s love for His children.
Here are seven meaningful Bible verses to reflect on the role of fathers and the strength of their spiritual legacy.
As we recognize the men who lead their families in faith, let these Scriptures be a source of inspiration and gratitude — not just today, but every day.
1. Proverbs 20:7
“The righteous lead blameless lives; blessed are their children after them.”
2. Ephesians 6:4
“Fathers, do not exasperate your children; instead, bring them up in the training and instruction of the Lord.”
3. Psalm 103:13
“As a father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on those who fear him.”
4. Proverbs 22:6
“Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it.”
5. 1 Corinthians 16:13
-
“Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong.
6. Joshua 24:15
“But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.”
7. Colossians 3:21
“Fathers, do not embitter your children, or they will become discouraged.”
