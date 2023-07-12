6 MILFS Who Embrace Motherhood And Their Bodies

You can be a mom and still wear whatever you want, and there are quite a few hot celebrity MILFS who prove this theory true. Amid the recent Keke Palmer drama where her child’s father publicly condemned her for her sheer outfit while partying it up in Vegas, we want to pay homage to a few alluring celebrity moms who embrace motherhood and their banging bodies.
Who said women should erase the sexy aspects of being a woman after giving birth? Yes, motherhood is sacred. It’s a calling that requires women to give a lot of themselves for their child’s/children’s wellbeing. However, it has nothing to do with how women adorn and celebrate their bodies after giving birth. The patriarchy has forever enforced this narrative that women must shed certain aspects of themselves when becoming a parent. And if a woman wants to celebrate her body by wearing revealing clothing, she is considered promiscuous and not fit for motherhood. Meanwhile, fathers can act and expose themselves in any way they like because they are… well, men. But the burning question that no patriarchal-thinking person has yet to answer is, what does wearing risqué clothes have to do with motherhood?
The sacrifices women make as mothers can sometimes take a toll on their mental, emotional, and physical health. Therefore, finding joy in something as small as an outfit may lift their spirits. With that said, whatever a mother wants to rock is her business. And here are six celebrity MILFS who wasted no time returning to their sexy looks after having children.
1. Queen Bey
Nothing or no one will stop Queen Bey from being sexy. She bursted onto the scene, flaunting her curves, and she will retire doing the same. The icon is a wife and a mother of three, and these titles haven’t stopped her from expressing her sexiness through her songs and fashions.
2. Rihanna
Do we even have to write a caption about this MILF? Bad Gal Rih Rih is just that…a bad gal! Not only does she embrace her sexiness as a mother, but she also does it when she’s with child! The beauty mogul singlehandedly changed the pregnancy fashion game, making it cool for women to expose their round stomachs and shamelessly celebrate their pregnancy bodies.
3. Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland is a class act, and this gorgeous diva will always serve body no matter who she is or what she wears. The songstress has one of those shapes that can’t be hidden or denied; therefore, she has no choice but to flaunt it. And after two kids, her curves are curving even more, and we love seeing her adorn them.
4. Kandi Burruss
One thing about Kandi Burruss, she’s going to embrace who she is. The Grammy-award-winning artist is known for being liberated by her sexuality. She’s not afraid to say what she likes and wear what she wants, and we are here for it.
5. Lil Kim
Shall we proceed? Yes indeed! Lil Kim is the queen of doing whatever feels good to her soul. The rap icon is known for defying all the patriarchal rules and empowering females to go just as hard as men…and that includes celebrating our bodies as men do theirs. Lil Kim never backs down from an opportunity to show off her curves…mom or not.
6. Erykah Badu
The muva of all muvas is the poster child for honoring her body and motherhood. She encourages her daughter to do the same as they have posed together for an Instagram picture showing off their round derrières in leggings. Years ago (during motherhood), the goddess faced controversy for stripping down to her birthday suit in the video for her hit song “Window Seat.” When critics put a negative spin on her nakedness, Badu (in true Badu form) responded with a truism. “So it is true. Being honest CAN get u assassinated. Your character, spirit, & sometimes physically,” tweeted the artist. Period, Badu!