50 Cent Trolls Diddy With AI By Depicting Himself As All The Jurors In His Sex Trafficking Case

The New York-born rapper and businessman will always kick you when you’re down, so Diddy is currently receiving those blows as his sex trafficking trial kicked off this week.

Before proceedings start next Monday, the lawyers are poring over potential jurors, so 50 Cent inserted himself in the drama by posting an AI photo of himself as every juror.

The only difference between them is that they’re all wearing different monochrome- colored suits, but all have stern faces as they’re cramped in the jury box.

“I’m not sure if this is fair but don’t worry, be happy!” the caption reads.

This is only the latest trolling moment 50 has directed at Diddy as the dozens of sexual assault allegations have flooded into public scrutiny. His hate for Diddy even prompted a business move since he announced he’s producing a documentary called Surviving Diddy that was picked up by Netflix and directed by A

lexandria Stapleton.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” 50 and Stapleton said in a joint statement

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

Latest reports say that the jury won’t be finalized until Monday morning as Diddy faces life in jail if found guilty of sex trafficking, transporting to enagage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy.

See social media’s reaction to 50 Cent’s comments below.