50 Cent Trolls Beyoncé, Says Her Tour Ain’t Touring
50 Cent is back at it, this time taking shots at Beyoncé over rumors that her recent show at SoFi Stadium in L.A. had thousands of empty seats just hours before it started. TMZ was the first to drop the news, claiming the Queen’s opening night still had plenty of tickets up for grabs, which had some folks side-eyeing the situation. Never one to miss a moment to troll, 50 hopped on Instagram, posted a screenshot of the headline, and threw shade with the caption, “Shit getting real out here, hey the tickets ain’t selling?” Beyoncé ain’t said a word back yet, but fans were quick to remind folks who she is. Her last tour, the *Renaissance World Tour* in 2023, was a straight-up flex, pulling in over $579 million worldwide. That made it the highest-grossing tour ever by a female artist. She sold out stadiums across the globe, shut down cities, and had fans going wild for the visuals, fashion, and energy. It wasn’t just a concert, it was a whole movement. 50’s comment adds fuel to the fire in his ongoing back-and-forth with JAY-Z, who he’s been clowning for years. This time, he’s going at the Carter household from a different angle, but it’s still the same troll energy. Whether those ticket sale rumors hold any weight or not, one thing’s for sure, Beyoncé’s not new to this, she’s true to this. A couple of empty seats ain’t about to shake her throne.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
50 Cent Trolls Beyoncé, Says Her Tour Ain’t Touring was originally published on hiphopwired.com
More from Black America Web
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
Delusional Donald Trump Says ‘Black People Know A Scam’ While Deriding Somali Immigrants—‘Black People Love Trump’
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Black South Carolina Woman Files Lawsuit After White Circle K Employee Attacked Her Allegedly Causing Miscarriage