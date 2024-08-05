50 Cent Mocks Former Drug Dealer Over Dismissed $1B 'Power' Lawsuit
50 Cent just saved himself nine figures, and it has nothing to do with deals he’s signed as a businessman. The rapper-turned-mogul’s massive win comes after he won a billion-dollar lawsuit against Cory “Ghost” Holland Sr. The real-life Ghost filed the suit, accusing 50 of stealing his life story and using it as the main plot of the hit Starz show Power and its spinoffs.
In typical 50 Cent fashion, he takes to social media with a screenshot of the celebratory news before heading to the caption with an irreverent take, saying, “Fool thought he was GHOST da fvck wrong wit these ’s man LOL.” The lawsuit was filed in 2021—naming 50 alongside show creator Courtney Kemp, Starz, and Lionsgate—and since then, Holland has been trying to prove that main character James “Ghost” St. Patrick, played by Omari Hardwick, is based on his life, but New York District Judge Analisa Torres dismissed the claims. He alleged that Kemp’s basis of the show was inspired by his 2007 autobiographical CD entitled Blasphemy and that he met with Kemp’s father in the early 1990s to speak on his time as a drug dealer attempting to leave the illegal life behind. “This is not one of those lawsuits from a deranged fan or somebody trying to capitalize off someone else’s success,” Holland said of the suit. “This is about the actual theft of my life, and the damages that it has done as well as the profits that the defendants have made from the stealing and telling of my life story without my consent.” Judge Torres also tossed out a $300 million lawsuit against Lionsgate and a complaint alleging that 50 Cent showed up to Holland’s neighborhood with a bunch of vans and played a “threatening” song at the highest volume. Power lasted six seasons from 2014 to 2020 and launched spinoffs like Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force. With the Power Universe under his belt, 50 is now bringing his TV-producing powers to Fox with a new multi-year deal. See how social media is reacting to 50’s legal victory below.
