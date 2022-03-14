5 Times Simone Biles Brought Style And Grace To The Red Carpet

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Simone Biles might look good in leotards and Team USA sweatsuits, but she’s equally skilled at bringing the style and drama during red carpet season. The 25-year old, who had a combined total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals, proves her love for fashion runs beyond the gymnast beams.

Biles experienced lots of highs and lows over the last couple of years. She made headlines when she prioritized her mental health and withdrew from the Individual All-Around Final at the Olympics. The four-time Olympic gold medalist sparked a needed conversation on the importance of mental health days, even if it means stepping down from something as monumental as the Olympics. Her courage was inspirational, and it gave other women the confidence to follow suit and prioritize their mental health.

Earlier this year, Biles announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens. The couple has been dating for 2 years and seems very happy together. At just 25 years old, the decorated gymnast has accomplished so much, and she’s just getting started.

Her time in the spotlight has caused her to pull out all the fashion stops. While most think it’s challenging to dress a petite, athletic frame, Biles makes it look like a piece of cake. From beautiful ball gowns to short cocktail dresses, she gives us something to talk about regarding her red carpet fashion.

Today our beloved gymnast turns 25 years old. In honor of her solar return, we’re counting down 5 times she served on the red carpet.

