5 Times Serena Williams Won 'Fashion Gold' At The 2024 Olympics
Serena Williams had the fashion girlies seeing red at the 2024 Olympics.One of our favorite Serena outfits from this year’s events was an all-red monochromatic look by Dolce & Gabbana. The ensemble’s deep red hue perfectly complemented her golden melanin skin and beach-blonde waves. Creating a look that was nothing short of iconic, Serena in Dolce and Gabbana was a whole vibe. The Wyn Beauty founder rocked this stunning outfit at the opening ceremony. Serena’s Dolce & Gabbana look featured a ruched, midi-length dress with a square neckline and long sleeves. The dress’s sheer design and corset detailing added an elegant touch of glamour. She completed the ensemble with a matching red handbag and nude high heels, which accentuated her sculpted legs. Check out Serena’s quintessential “lady in red” look below.
For Serena Williams, the 2024 Olympics were a “game, set, and match” made in fashion heaven.From the opening ceremony to the closing event, Serena turned the streets of the Paris Olympic Village into her personal runway. Flaunting her athletic curves, she sported various outfits, from chic short suit sets to stylish mini dresses. Her medal-worthy wardrobe featured designs from Gucci, Nike, Sacai, Off-White, Stella McCartney, and Louis Vuitton. If there’s one thing Serena Williams knows how to do, it’s to merge sport and style. Without question, for her, the two are a “game, set, and match” made in fashion heaven. Scroll down to see our favorite Serena looks from the 2024 Paris Olympics.
1. Serena Is Sporty, Chic, And Casual
Serena Williams is spotted walking to the men’s tennis final in Paris wearing the ultimate comfy casual sporty look. She pairs black fitted Nike tights with a black tank and oversized bomber. Serena pulls her entire look together with large black shades.
2. Even Serena Can't Live Without A Little Black Dress
Serena Williams reminded the girlies why we all need a little black dress (LBD) with this sophisticated 2024 Olympics look. We love the simplicity of her black A-line dress with a flirty hem and sheer puffy short sleeves. The tennis star’s soft barrel curls are also a moment, giving us Barbie “it girl” vibes.
3. Serena Slays In A Posh Louis Vuitton Power Suit
Serena Williams slayed the Prelude To The Olympics party on July 25. Wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, we love her slightly oversized suit matched with bold and beautiful waist-length waves.
4. Serena Shines Like A Gold Medal
Serena Williams shows off her killer legs in this mini dress from Stella McCartney. The dress features a simple sheath design, soft glitter fabric details, and a fun and flirty skirt.
5. Serena Is Black To Business With Gucci
Serena Williams closed out her Olympics fashion parade with a black look from Gucci. Pairing an airy blouse with fitted trousers, the mogul is back to business. And of course, looking good while doing it.
5 Times Serena Williams Won ‘Fashion Gold’ At The 2024 Olympics was originally published on hellobeautiful.com