Listen Live
Close
Style & Fashion

5 Times Serena Williams Won 'Fashion Gold' At The 2024 Olympics

5 Times Serena Williams Won ‘Fashion Gold’ At The 2024 Olympics

Published on August 12, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Serena Williams Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0

Source: Matthew Stockman / Getty

The 2024 Olympic Games were packed with celebrity style, but no one slayed the City of Lights quite like Serena Williams. As one of the most prominent ambassadors for the United States, the tennis pro and fashion icon served up unforgettable style moments throughout the competition.
The fashion girlies couldn’t get enough. Serena’s appearances at the 2024 Games were a masterclass in blending sporty chic with high-glamour sophistication. The mom and entrepreneur effortlessly showcased her unique style, making every moment a photo-worthy event.
Tennis - Paris 24 Olympics Games: Day 9

Source: Europa Press Sports / Getty

Serena was in her element, and we loved that for her. If there were an Olympic competition for best dressed, she would have taken home the gold.

Serena Williams had the fashion girlies seeing red at the 2024 Olympics.

One of our favorite Serena outfits from this year’s events was an all-red monochromatic look by Dolce & Gabbana. The ensemble’s deep red hue perfectly complemented her golden melanin skin and beach-blonde waves. Creating a look that was nothing short of iconic, Serena in Dolce and Gabbana was a whole vibe. The Wyn Beauty founder rocked this stunning outfit at the opening ceremony. Serena’s Dolce & Gabbana look featured a ruched, midi-length dress with a square neckline and long sleeves. The dress’s sheer design and corset detailing added an elegant touch of glamour. She completed the ensemble with a matching red handbag and nude high heels, which accentuated her sculpted legs. Check out Serena’s quintessential “lady in red” look below.

For Serena Williams, the 2024 Olympics were a “game, set, and match” made in fashion heaven.

From the opening ceremony to the closing event, Serena turned the streets of the Paris Olympic Village into her personal runway. Flaunting her athletic curves, she sported various outfits, from chic short suit sets to stylish mini dresses. Her medal-worthy wardrobe featured designs from Gucci, Nike, Sacai, Off-White, Stella McCartney, and Louis Vuitton.
If there’s one thing Serena Williams knows how to do, it’s to merge sport and style. Without question, for her, the two are a “game, set, and match” made in fashion heaven.
The Prelude To The Olympics: Arrivals At Fondation Louis Vuitton

Source: Lyvans Boolaky / Getty

Scroll down to see our favorite Serena looks from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

1. Serena Is Sporty, Chic, And Casual

Serena Is Sporty, Chic, And Casual
Source: Getty

Serena Williams is spotted walking to the men’s tennis final in Paris wearing the ultimate comfy casual sporty look. She pairs black fitted Nike tights with a black tank and oversized bomber.  Serena pulls her entire look together with large black shades.

2. Even Serena Can't Live Without A Little Black Dress

Serena Williams reminded the girlies why we all need a little black dress (LBD) with this sophisticated 2024 Olympics look. We love the simplicity of her black A-line dress with a flirty hem and sheer puffy short sleeves. The tennis star’s soft barrel curls are also a moment, giving us Barbie “it girl” vibes.

 

3. Serena Slays In A Posh Louis Vuitton Power Suit

Serena Slays In A Posh Louis Vuitton Power Suit
Source: Getty

Serena Williams slayed the Prelude To The Olympics party on July 25. Wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, we love her slightly oversized suit matched with bold and beautiful waist-length waves. 

4. Serena Shines Like A Gold Medal

Serena Williams shows off her killer legs in this mini dress from Stella McCartney. The dress features a simple sheath design, soft glitter fabric details, and a fun and flirty skirt.

5. Serena Is Black To Business With Gucci

Serena Williams closed out her Olympics fashion parade with a black look from Gucci. Pairing an airy blouse with fitted trousers, the mogul is back to business. And of course, looking good while doing it.

5 Times Serena Williams Won ‘Fashion Gold’ At The 2024 Olympics was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Black America Web

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close