5 Times Serena Williams Won ‘Fashion Gold’ At The 2024 Olympics

2024 Olympic Games were packed with celebrity style, but no one slayed the City of Lights quite like Thewere packed with celebrity style, but no one slayed the City of Lights quite like Serena Williams . As one of the most prominent ambassadors for the United States, the tennis pro and fashion icon served up unforgettable style moments throughout the competition.

The fashion girlies couldn’t get enough.

Serena’s appearances at the 2024 Games were a masterclass in blending sporty chic with high-glamour sophistication. The mom and entrepreneur effortlessly showcased her unique style, making every moment a photo-worthy event.

Serena was in her element, and we loved that for her. If there were an Olympic competition for best dressed, she would have taken home the gold.

Serena Williams had the fashion girlies seeing red at the 2024 Olympics.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

One of our favorite Serena outfits from this year’s events was an all-red monochromatic look by Dolce & Gabbana. The ensemble’s deep red hue perfectly complemented her golden melanin skin and beach-blonde waves. Creating a look that was nothing short of iconic, Serena in Dolce and Gabbana was a whole vibe.

The Wyn Beauty founder rocked this stunning outfit at the opening ceremony.

Serena’s Dolce & Gabbana look featured a ruched, midi-length dress with a square neckline and long sleeves. The dress’s sheer design and corset detailing added an elegant touch of glamour. She completed the ensemble with a matching red handbag and nude high heels, which accentuated her sculpted legs.

Check out Serena’s quintessential “lady in red” look below.

For Serena Williams, the 2024 Olympics were a “game, set, and match” made in fashion heaven.

From the opening ceremony to the closing event, Serena turned the streets of the Paris Olympic Village into her personal runway. Flaunting her athletic curves, she sported various outfits, from chic short suit sets to stylish mini dresses. Her medal-worthy wardrobe featured designs from Gucci, Nike, Sacai, Off-White, Stella McCartney, and Louis Vuitton.

Scroll down to see our favorite Serena looks from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

If there’s one thing Serena Williams knows how to do, it’s to merge sport and style. Without question, for her, the two are a “game, set, and match” made in fashion heaven.