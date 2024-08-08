5 Style Influencers You Should Know And Follow

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Style and beauty guidance is just one part of an influencer’s job. Some are fortunate enough to collaborate with major brands like Target to create collections sold online and in-store. Fashion and beauty influencer

Jenee Naylor

recently launched her second collection with Target, which was widely received by her 800K plus social media followers and then some. Having a strong influence can set you up for success and longevity.

5 Style Influencers You Should Know

Style influencers and content creators do the Lord’s work whenever they bless our social media feeds with their unique threads. The lucrative profession inspires others to tap into their fashion bag by experimenting with new beauty routines, hairstyles, and clothing they’d probably never try if a creator hadn’t influenced them.There are lots of great influencers pushing needed content to the masses, from beauty and skincare tutorials to “Get Ready with Me” videos. Their work not only helps people get themselves together but also spotlights their individuality and creativity. The world feels like a bland lunch in England (pass the seasoning, please) without the coveted touch of Black creatives. They craft the mood board, set the trends, and push the boundaries that inspire people to explore their limits.Fashion is about having fun, and style influencers make that their main priority. We’re taking note as the girlies and some of the guys continue to carve out their lanes in the world of content creation. So, if you’ve been looking for a revamped list of the hottest influencers to follow, we’ve got you covered.