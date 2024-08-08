Listen Live
Style & Fashion

5 Style Influencers You Should Know

5 Style Influencers You Should Know And Follow

Published on August 8, 2024
Street Style - February 2024 - New York Fashion Week - style influencer Jenee Naylor

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

Style influencers and content creators do the Lord’s work whenever they bless our social media feeds with their unique threads. The lucrative profession inspires others to tap into their fashion bag by experimenting with new beauty routines, hairstyles, and clothing they’d probably never try if a creator hadn’t influenced them.
There are lots of great influencers pushing needed content to the masses, from beauty and skincare tutorials to “Get Ready with Me” videos. Their work not only helps people get themselves together but also spotlights their individuality and creativity. The world feels like a bland lunch in England (pass the seasoning, please) without the coveted touch of Black creatives. They craft the mood board, set the trends, and push the boundaries that inspire people to explore their limits.

5 Style Influencers You Should Know

1. Jessica

Jessica, better known as “Not Carrie Bradshaw,” has a sleek style focusing on unique statement pieces. The content creator specializes in all things fabulous, emphasizing fly office wear and all her fun events in between. When she’s not showing out for the gram, Jessica boosts other people’s confidence with her styling services.

2. Jenee Naylor

Jenee Naylor’s story is inspiring to content creators everywhere. The former Target manager had a full circle moment this summer, when she introduced her first-ever fashion collection in partnership with Target. Naylor’s classic style is for the girlies who love luxury and all things glamour.

3. Iesha Gilchrist

Iesha Gilchrist has a vibrant personality that matches her style. If you’re something simple, then you’ll want to keep scrolling. Gilchrist’s wardrobe says go big or go home, and we couldn’t agree more. From elaborate accessories and bright colors to bold patterns and striking silhouettes, she brings the drama – in a good way.

4. Eccentric Erin

Fashion lovers are almost always the life of the party, and Eccentric Erin is the perfect example of that. Her style, which borders on soft and dainty to chic and edgy, is for girlies who frequently switch up their look. Her fly hairstyles and fun outfits serve a double dose of inspiration.

5. Casey Dandridge

Casey Dandridge has the face of an angel, and he uses it to show beauty enthusiasts how to slay their skincare and makeup game. The model, actor, and overall artist uses his platform to give grooming tips, makeup tutorials, and fashion inspiration. We’re obsessed!

5 Style Influencers You Should Know And Follow was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

