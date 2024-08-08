5 Style Influencers You Should Know And Follow

5 Style Influencers You Should Know
5 Style Influencers You Should Know
1. Jessica
Jessica, better known as “Not Carrie Bradshaw,” has a sleek style focusing on unique statement pieces. The content creator specializes in all things fabulous, emphasizing fly office wear and all her fun events in between. When she’s not showing out for the gram, Jessica boosts other people’s confidence with her styling services.
2. Jenee Naylor
Jenee Naylor’s story is inspiring to content creators everywhere. The former Target manager had a full circle moment this summer, when she introduced her first-ever fashion collection in partnership with Target. Naylor’s classic style is for the girlies who love luxury and all things glamour.
3. Iesha Gilchrist
Iesha Gilchrist has a vibrant personality that matches her style. If you’re something simple, then you’ll want to keep scrolling. Gilchrist’s wardrobe says go big or go home, and we couldn’t agree more. From elaborate accessories and bright colors to bold patterns and striking silhouettes, she brings the drama – in a good way.
4. Eccentric Erin
Fashion lovers are almost always the life of the party, and Eccentric Erin is the perfect example of that. Her style, which borders on soft and dainty to chic and edgy, is for girlies who frequently switch up their look. Her fly hairstyles and fun outfits serve a double dose of inspiration.
5. Casey Dandridge
Casey Dandridge has the face of an angel, and he uses it to show beauty enthusiasts how to slay their skincare and makeup game. The model, actor, and overall artist uses his platform to give grooming tips, makeup tutorials, and fashion inspiration. We’re obsessed!
