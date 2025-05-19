5 Facts You Should Know About Malcolm X

1. He Wasn’t Always “Malcolm X.” Source: Getty Love Civil Rights & Social Justice? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Born Malcolm Little in 1925 in Omaha, Nebraska, he eventually rejected his surname, calling it a “slave name” handed down by white oppressors. In its place, he adopted “X,” a symbol of the unknown African name and identity stolen through slavery, according to the African American Intellectual History Society. For Malcolm, the “X” wasn’t just a letter. It was a bold declaration of resistance and a lifelong quest for truth and self-definition. This philosophy was rooted in a broader belief shared by many Black nationalists that African Americans, as descendants of a “lost tribe,” and forcibly cut off from their ancestral language, religion, and history, needed to reclaim their stolen legacy. As Malcolm once said inside “The Autobiography of Malcolm X,” slavery made Black Americans the earth’s only race of people who had absolutely no “knowledge of their own language, religion, and past culture.” For many, shedding European surnames in favor of African, Islamic, or self-chosen names became a radical act of liberation, an essential step in the broader Black revolution for autonomy, dignity, and self-respect.

2. He Was A Self-Taught Scholar In Prison. Source: Getty While serving a lengthy prison sentence for burglary in 1946, Malcolm underwent a profound personal transformation. He spent countless hours reading in the prison library, eventually copying the entire dictionary by hand to improve his vocabulary. In “The Autobiography of Malcolm X,” the freedom fighter revealed that he was “fascinated” by the process of learning, uncovering intriguing details about “places and events from history.” He added, “Actually, the dictionary is like a miniature encyclopedia… That was the way I started copying what eventually became the entire dictionary. It went a lot faster after so much practice helped me to pick up handwriting speed. Between what I wrote in my tablet and writing letters, during the rest of my time in prison, I would guess I wrote a million words.” Through intense self-education, he not only became one of the most eloquent and powerful voices of the civil rights era but also began to embrace a deeper political and religious identity. It was during this period that he discovered the teachings of Elijah Muhammad, leader of the Nation of Islam (NOI), often referred to as the Black Muslims. Upon his release in 1952, Malcolm officially joined the NOI movement and adopted the name Malcolm X. Thanks to the intellectual discipline he developed in prison, he quickly gained a reputation for his sharp mind and commanding presence. His talent for public speaking propelled him to the position of national spokesman for the NOI.

3. He Broke From The Nation of Islam. Source: Getty Although Malcolm rose to national prominence as a minister for the NOI, he eventually split from the organization in 1964 over concerns about the conduct of Elijah Muhammad. According to NBC News, Malcolm X held feminist views and frequently challenged traditional restrictions placed on women in mosques. His decision to leave the NOI was influenced in part by allegations of sexual misconduct against its leader, Elijah Muhammad. After leaving the NOI, Malcolm founded the Muslim Mosque, Inc. and later the Organization of Afro-American Unity, broadening his focus to include human rights and global solidarity.

4. His Pilgrimage To Mecca Changed His Worldview. Source: Getty In 1964, Malcolm made the Hajj, the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca. There, he encountered Muslims of all races and nationalities, which deeply affected him. He returned with a more inclusive view of race and began advocating for unity among all oppressed people, regardless of skin color, a shift from his earlier separatist stance. “Never have I witnessed such sincere hospitality and the overwhelming spirit of true brotherhood as practiced by people of all colors and races here in this Ancient Holy Land, the home of Abraham, Muhammad, and all other prophets of the Holy Scriptures,” Malcolm penned in a letter he wrote from Mecca on April 20, 1964, according to documents obtained by ICIT Library. “For the past week, I have been utterly speechless and spellbound by the graciousness I see displayed all around me by people of all colors.” Malcolm X traveled not only to Africa and the Middle East but also to parts of Europe. Notably, he visited several African and Middle Eastern countries even before undertaking his Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, NBC News noted.