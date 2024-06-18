Listen Live
37 Songs for Kendrick Lamar’s 37th Birthday

Published on June 18, 2024

As we celebrate Kendrick Lamar’s 37th birthday, it’s a fitting time to reflect on the monumental impact he’s had on the world of music and beyond. Hailing from Compton, California, Kendrick has transformed the hip-hop landscape with his profound lyrics, storytelling prowess, and innovative soundscapes. From his early days with *Section.80* to the Pulitzer Prize-winning *DAMN.*, Kendrick’s discography is a testament to his artistic evolution and social consciousness.

This specially curated playlist features 37 of his most iconic tracks, capturing the essence of his journey and the depth of his influence. Songs like “HUMBLE.” and “Alright” showcase his ability to create anthems that resonate with the masses, while tracks such as “Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst” and “How Much a Dollar Cost” delve into introspective and societal themes. Whether it’s the raw energy of “m.A.A.d city” or the reflective nature of “FEAR.”, each song highlights a different facet of Kendrick’s genius.

Here’s to celebrating not just a birthday, but a legacy. Happy 37th, Kendrick Lamar!

1. HUMBLE.” – DAMN. (2017)

2. “Alright” – To Pimp a Butterfly (2015)

3. “Swimming Pools (Drank)” – good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)

4. “DNA.” – DAMN. (2017)

5. “B***h, Don’t Kill My Vibe” – good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)

6. “King Kunta” – To Pimp a Butterfly (2015)

7. “Money Trees” (feat. Jay Rock) – good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)

8. Not Like Us

9. euphoria kendrick lamar

10. Silent Hill Kodak Black

11. “Backseat Freestyle” – good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)

12. “LOYALTY.” (feat. Rihanna) – DAMN. (2017)

13. “m.A.A.d city” (feat. MC Eiht) – good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)

14. “LOVE.” (feat. Zacari) – DAMN. (2017)

15. “Poetic Justice” (feat. Drake) – good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)

16. Future, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar – Like That (Official Audio)

17. Kendrick Lamar – N95

18. Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – family ties (Official Video)

19. “ELEMENT.” – DAMN. (2017)

20. “Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst” – good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)

21. untitled 07 | levitate

22. “A.D.H.D” – Section.80 (2011)

23. “PRIDE.” – DAMN. (2017)

24. “XXX.” (feat. U2) – DAMN. (2017)

25. “HiiiPoWeR” – Section.80 (2011)

26. Beyoncé – AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM (Feat. Kendrick Lamar) – (Official Lyric Video)

27. Kendrick Lamar, SZA – All The Stars

28. Kendrick Lamar – Die Hard ft. Blxst & Amanda Reifer (Official Audio)

29. SZA – Doves In The Wind (Audio) ft. Kendrick Lamar

30. Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, James Blake – King’s Dead (Official Music Video)

31. A$AP ROCKY – F**kin’ Problems ft. Drake, 2 Chainz, Kendrick Lamar

32. Freedom

33. Mike Will Made-It – Perfect Pint ft. Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane & Rae Sremmurd

34. Lil Wayne – Mona Lisa (Lyrics) ft. Kendrick Lamar

35. Rich The Kid – New Freezer ft. Kendrick Lamar

36. Kendrick Lamar – i (Official Video)

37. Kendrick Lamar – Purple Hearts ft. Summer Walker & Ghostface Killah (Official Audio)

