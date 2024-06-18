Black America Web Featured Video
As we celebrate Kendrick Lamar’s 37th birthday, it’s a fitting time to reflect on the monumental impact he’s had on the world of music and beyond. Hailing from Compton, California, Kendrick has transformed the hip-hop landscape with his profound lyrics, storytelling prowess, and innovative soundscapes. From his early days with *Section.80* to the Pulitzer Prize-winning *DAMN.*, Kendrick’s discography is a testament to his artistic evolution and social consciousness.
This specially curated playlist features 37 of his most iconic tracks, capturing the essence of his journey and the depth of his influence. Songs like “HUMBLE.” and “Alright” showcase his ability to create anthems that resonate with the masses, while tracks such as “Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst” and “How Much a Dollar Cost” delve into introspective and societal themes. Whether it’s the raw energy of “m.A.A.d city” or the reflective nature of “FEAR.”, each song highlights a different facet of Kendrick’s genius.
Here’s to celebrating not just a birthday, but a legacy. Happy 37th, Kendrick Lamar!
37 Songs for Kendrick Lamar’s 37th Birthday
1. HUMBLE.” – DAMN. (2017)
2. “Alright” – To Pimp a Butterfly (2015)
3. “Swimming Pools (Drank)” – good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)
5. “B***h, Don’t Kill My Vibe” – good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)
6. “King Kunta” – To Pimp a Butterfly (2015)
7. “Money Trees” (feat. Jay Rock) – good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)
9. euphoria kendrick lamar
10. Silent Hill Kodak Black
11. “Backseat Freestyle” – good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)
12. “LOYALTY.” (feat. Rihanna) – DAMN. (2017)
13. “m.A.A.d city” (feat. MC Eiht) – good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)
14. “LOVE.” (feat. Zacari) – DAMN. (2017)
15. “Poetic Justice” (feat. Drake) – good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)
16. Future, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar – Like That (Official Audio)
18. Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – family ties (Official Video)
19. “ELEMENT.” – DAMN. (2017)
20. “Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst” – good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012)
21. untitled 07 | levitate
22. “A.D.H.D” – Section.80 (2011)
23. “PRIDE.” – DAMN. (2017)
24. “XXX.” (feat. U2) – DAMN. (2017)
25. “HiiiPoWeR” – Section.80 (2011)
26. Beyoncé – AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM (Feat. Kendrick Lamar) – (Official Lyric Video)
27. Kendrick Lamar, SZA – All The Stars
28. Kendrick Lamar – Die Hard ft. Blxst & Amanda Reifer (Official Audio)
29. SZA – Doves In The Wind (Audio) ft. Kendrick Lamar
30. Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, James Blake – King’s Dead (Official Music Video)
31. A$AP ROCKY – F**kin’ Problems ft. Drake, 2 Chainz, Kendrick Lamar
33. Mike Will Made-It – Perfect Pint ft. Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane & Rae Sremmurd
34. Lil Wayne – Mona Lisa (Lyrics) ft. Kendrick Lamar
35. Rich The Kid – New Freezer ft. Kendrick Lamar
36. Kendrick Lamar – i (Official Video)
37. Kendrick Lamar – Purple Hearts ft. Summer Walker & Ghostface Killah (Official Audio)