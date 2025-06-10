30 Great Last Minute Father’s Day Gifts for Under $50

Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 15. Take some time to show dad he means the world to you with not only gifts, but some of your time. Of course, when it comes to gifts.. finding just the right token of appreciation can be tricky, especially in our busy world.

Luckily, we’ve tracked down 30 awesome gifts that will surely make dad smile and won’t break the bank. Whether he’s an outdoorsman, fragrance guy, watch lover or a fellow of snacks and leisure, there’s plenty of cool gifts to choose from for under fifty bucks.

Scroll below for our 2025 Father’s Day Gift List.

1. Jimmy Choo Men | $42.83 Source:General Jimmy Choo Men Eau De Toilette Spray 3.3 oz Purchase Link

2. Lululemon Slides | $49.00 Source:General Plush fit. Solid grip. Slide into Restfeel for comfort between workouts. Purchase Link

3. Coach Wallet | $39.00 Source:General It’s the perfect compact bifold wallet to keep your essentials organized with its multiple card slots and a spot for cash, ensuring you have everything you need, right where you need it. This men’s card wallet also features a compact design that easily fits in your pocket without adding bulk, making it an ideal compact card wallet for those on-the-go moments. Purchase Link

4. Zales Stainless Steel Black Bracelet | $41.30 Source:General 11.0mm Curb Chain Bracelet in Stainless Steel and Black IP – 9.0″ Purchase Link

5. PRADA Travel Set | $38.25 Source:Prada PRADA Men’s 2-Pc. Luna Rossa Travel Discovery Set. Purchase Link

6. Nike Court Legacy | $45.97 Source:General Honoring a history rooted in tennis culture, the Nike Court Legacy brings you a time-tested staple. Its pebbled upper, heritage stitching and retro Swoosh design let you blend sport and fashion. And, you get to do good by looking good. Purchase Link

7. Black Stainless Steel Dog Tag | $34.95 Source:Black Dog Tags This stunning dog tag is laser engraved on the front side with your photo! The black finish allows for a holographic photo finish. You may also engrave a photo on the back. Or maybe write a short message for your loved one! The Dog Tag includes 24 inch 5mm Stainless Ball Chain. Purchase Link

8. Plush Fleece Robe | $49.99 Source:General This lavish last name embroidered robe comes in a variety of color options and can be engraved with initials. Purchase Link

9. Nike Men’s Promina 4 Shoes | $49.99 Source:General The Nike Men’s Promina 4 Shoes are versatile and stylish athletic shoes designed for men. They feature lightweight and breathable uppers, cushioned midsoles for comfort and durable rubber outsoles for traction. The shoes are suitable for a variety of activities, including gym workouts, running and casual wear. Purchase Link

10. Personalized Cooler Bag for Men | $24.50 Source:Cooler Bag Keep your drinks and brews ice cold with this stylish cooler bag that can be customized with Dad’s initials. Purchase Link

11. MVMT Field Men’s Watch by Movado | $34.50 Source:MVMT Have a field day. Inspired by the outdoors and the gear to get you there, the Field features our first fixed number dial and a water resistant 41mm case. Featuring matte taupe stainless steel and green lume dial accents. Purchase Link

12. 12″ Screen Magnifier for Cell Phone | $22.99 Source:Screen Magnifier HD Retro TV smart phone screen magnifier can magnify your phone screen 2-4 times, Perfectly adapting to the curvature of the human eye. Perfect for watching movies and more. Purchase Link

13. Zales Cross Pendant | $41.30 Source:Zales Cross Pendant Men’s Rope-Textured Cross Pendant in Stainless Steel with Gold-Toned IP – 24″ gifts Purchase Link

14. Hickory Farms Father’s Day Hearty Bites Gift Box | $39.99 Source:Hickory Farms (3) 4 oz Signature Beef Summer Sausage

4 oz Sharp Cheddar Blend

4 oz Three Cheese & Onion Blend

1.25 oz Sweet Hot Mustard

1.25 oz Belgian Ale Mustard

1 oz Golden Toasted Crackers Purchase Link

15. Customizable Star Of Fame for Dad | $24.95 Source:General This beautiful poster is the perfect source of inspiration to kickstart your mornings or provide a soothing ambiance to unwind after a challenging day. Whether it graces the walls of your bedroom, living room, or workspace, it effortlessly transforms any space into a haven of motivation and tranquility. It’s not just a decorative piece; it’s a thoughtful gift for Father’s Day. Purchase Link

16. Michael Kors Cooper Logo Watch Travel Case | $39.00 Source:General 73% OFF: Michael Kors Cooper Logo Watch Travel Case. Purchase Link

17. Yves Saint Laurent 2-Piece Set | $34.00 Source:Yves Saint Laurent Yves Saint Laurent Men’s 2-Pc. Y & MYSLF Eau de Parfum Gift Set. Purchase Link

18. Curb Chain Bracelet Stainless Steel 10″ Length | $48.74 Source:Kay Jewelers Online Exclusive Purchase Link

19. YETI Shot Glasses | $50.00 Source:General Stack, pack, and knock one back with the Shot Glasses. Four shot glasses & carrying case 1.7 oz shot glass capacity Stacks and packs together Double Wall Insulated. Purchase Link

20. Father’s Day 3- Piece Blue Grill Master Gift Set | $11.93 Source:General Includes an oven mitt, pot holder, and an apron, each one bears a different saying about Dad being the best and a grill master. Oven mitt features “World’s Greatest Dad,” pot holder is adorned with “Daddio of the Padio,” and the apron boasts the title of “World Famous Grill Master”. Purchase Link

21. Personalized BBQ Set for Dad | $51.45 Source:General Liven up your backyard barbecue with a personalized, engraved BBQ set. 𝐄𝐀𝐂𝐇 𝐒𝐄𝐓 𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐃𝐄𝐒:

• Spatula with Built in Bottle Opener

• BBQ Fork

• Basting Brush

• Knife

• Tongs

• Heat Glove

• 4 Steel Skewers

• Leather Loops for Hanging

• Matching Bamboo Case with Carry Handle (Bamboo Case Measures 18″ x 6.25″ x 3″)

• Engraving is done on box only; Tools are not engraved. Purchase Link

22. Garrett Popcorn’s Father’s Day Tin with Special Lid | $37.95 Source:General A tin of the world-famous Garrett Mix or Smoked BBQ CheeseCorn, complete with a special Father’s Day lid decal. Purchase Link

23. 14-Piece Survival Kit for Men Source:Amazon Must-Have 14-in-1 Emergency Survival Kit: Includes a wire saw, emergency blanket, flint stone scraper, flashlight, credit card, compass. This kit has essentials for various scenarios, making it ideal for survivalists and outdoor enthusiasts. Purchase Link

24. Personalized Old Fashioned Whiskey Glass | $12.59 Source:General The Lavish Last Name Engraved Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses will be a favorite of any whiskey or spirits connoisseur. These quality custom whiskey glasses make a great gift for any special occasion. Purchase Link

25. YETI Flask | $50.00 Source:General Drink to your stealth with the over-engineered Flask. 7oz capacity Flask and included Funnel Single-Wall 18/8 Stainless Steel Leakproof. Purchase Link

26. Giorgio Armani Code | $42.50 Source:Code Giorgio Armani Men’s 2-Pc. Father’s Day Cologne Gift Set. Purchase Link

27. Nike Men’s Slides | $30.00 Source:General Men’s Victori One Slide Sandals from Finish Line. Purchase Link

28. Cool Dad’s Gift Box | $39.99 Source:General Presented in a sleek men’s gift box, it’s both practical and stylish. Versatile Uses: Perfect for birthdays, Father’s Day. Box includes Belt,Coffee Mug, Wallet and Sunglasses. Purchase Link

29. 6-Slot Watch Display Box | $25.99 Source:General With a sturdy wooden structure and brilliant appearance, we strive for perfection in every process and every detail. The interior use velvet for a neutral jewelry box, handmade, delicate and soft, non-slip and corrosion-resistant to protect your watch. And the interior can be disassembled. Purchase Link