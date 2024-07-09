30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using R&B Artists

In the realm of fantasy football, a creative team name can make your league experience even more enjoyable. This season, infuse your lineup with the smooth sounds of R&B by drawing inspiration from your favorite artists. From Beyoncé’s Blitzers and Usher’s Underdogs to PartyNextDoor’s Playmakers and Giveon’s Gridiron, these names combine the excitement of the gridiron with the soulful vibes of modern and classic R&B.Whether you’re a fan of The Weeknd’s Winners or Summer Walker’s Warriors, these clever team names will ensure your fantasy football squad stands out in style.

HEAD BACK TO BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOME PAGE