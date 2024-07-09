30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using R&B Artists
BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:In the realm of fantasy football, a creative team name can make your league experience even more enjoyable. This season, infuse your lineup with the smooth sounds of R&B by drawing inspiration from your favorite artists. From Beyoncé’s Blitzers and Usher’s Underdogs to PartyNextDoor’s Playmakers and Giveon’s Gridiron, these names combine the excitement of the gridiron with the soulful vibes of modern and classic R&B. Whether you’re a fan of The Weeknd’s Winners or Summer Walker’s Warriors, these clever team names will ensure your fantasy football squad stands out in style. READ MORE STORIES ON
1. Beyoncé's Blitzers (Beyoncé)
2. Usher's Underdogs (Usher)
3. Rihanna's Red Zone (Rihanna)
4. Alicia's Keys to Victory (Alicia Keys)
5. Chris Brown's Touchdowns (Chris Brown)
6. The Weeknd's Winners (The Weeknd)
7. Marvin Gaye Keepers (Marvin Gaye)
8. Ne-Yo's Navigators (Ne-Yo)
9. Bruno's Mars Attacks (Bruno Mars)
10. Trey Songz's TDs (Trey Songz)
11. Miguel's Mavericks (Miguel)
12. John Legend's Lineup (John Legend)
13. Ciara's Catches (Ciara)
14. Khalid's Kings (Khalid)
15. Mary J. Blitz (Mary J. Blige)
16. SZA's Stunners (SZA)
17. Frank Ocean's Offense (Frank Ocean)
18. H.E.R. Heroes (H.E.R.)
19. Ella Mai's End Zone (Ella Mai)
20. TLC's Total Control (TLC)
21. Babyface's Ballers (Babyface)
22. Aaliyah's Aces (Aaliyah)
23. Ashanti's All-Stars (Ashanti)
24. Erykah Badu's Breakers (Erykah Badu)
25. Bryson Tiller's Tacklers (Bryson Tiller)
26. Summer Walker's Warriors (Summer Walker)
27. Doja Cat's Dominators (Doja Cat)
28. Ari Lennox's Linebackers (Ari Lennox)
29. PartyNextDoor's Playmakers (PartyNextDoor)
