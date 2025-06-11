2025 BET Awards Best Moments: A Celebration Of Culture & Calling It Like It Is [Gallery]

The 2025 BET Awards was the cultural reset we needed. Hosted live in Los Angeles, this year’s ceremony marked the 25th anniversary of the iconic event. From heartfelt tributes to unfiltered moments of resistance, the show gave us everything: nostalgia, truth, style, and soul. Check out a gallery of this year’s best moments inside.

One of the most powerful highlights of the night came from Jamie Foxx, who accepted the Ultimate Icon Award with a tearful, deeply personal speech. After suffering a life-threatening stroke in 2023, Foxx made a triumphant return to the public eye, introduced by none other than Stevie Wonder. As the crowd stood in ovation, Foxx took his time, thanking God, his family, and the people who stood by him through recovery. His raw emotion cut through the glamor, grounding the night in gratitude and grace.

On the other end of the spectrum, rising star Doechii used her moment in the spotlight to turn up the heat. Accepting her award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, she chose to spotlight the ICE protests happening just blocks away from the venue. With military presence in the area and growing unrest across the country, Doechii made it clear: “We all deserve to live in hope not fear.” Her bold alignment with mistreated communities—including Gaza, trans lives, and undocumented folks—shifted the room’s energy and turned applause into action.

Adding a dose of feel-good nostalgia, BET paid homage to 106 & Park with a 25th anniversary tribute that had fans in a Y2K time warp. With appearances from hosts past and performances from Ashanti, Bow Wow, and Amerie, the tribute served as a love letter to the era when countdown shows ruled the culture and Rocawear reigned supreme.

Tyler Perry, no stranger to platform-building, took the mic to reflect on legacy and responsibility. His message was also clear that owning your power isn’t enough if you’re not creating space for others to shine. It was a quiet but urgent call, adding depth to a night full of demonstration.

With Kendrick Lamar sweeping five wins, Mariah Carey belting out high notes, and Kevin Hart walking the tightrope between comedy and critique in his opening monologue, the 2025 BET Awards were more than a celebration—they were a mirror, reflecting where we’ve been, where we’re going, and who we need to become.

Check out our favorite moments below:

2025 BET Awards Best Moments: A Celebration Of Culture & Calling It Like It Is [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Ultimate Icon: Jamie Foxx’s Heartfelt Speech Source:YouTube 2. Call It Like It Is: Doechii Gets Political During Her Acceptance Speech Source:YouTube 3. Nostalgia Ultra: 106 & Park Tribute Show Source:YouTube 4. Praise To The Most High: Kirk Franklin’s All-Star Gospel Finale Source:YouTube 5. More To Do: Tyler Perry’s Call To Action Source:YouTube 6. Salute K. Dot: Kendrick Lamar Gets His Flowers Source:YouTube 7. Star-Studded: The Jamie Foxx Tribute Source:YouTube 8. Well-Deserved: Leon Thomas Gets Best New Artist Source:YouTube 9. That’s Love: GloRilla Cooks Up On Stage With Keyshia Cole Source:YouTube 10. Make It HOT: Teyana Taylor Sets The Stage Ablaze Source:YouTube