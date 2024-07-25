8 Most Anticipated Moments For The 2024 Summer Olympics Streaming On Peacock

Another icon who’s set to make a legendary appearance at the 2024 Olympics is basketball champion LeBron James, who will appear as the U.S. flag bearer. It’s considered to be a prestigious honor, which also speaks to his illustrious career and influence in the sports world. LeBron’s presence at the opening ceremony is a testament to his enduring legacy and leadership. As he leads Team USA into the stadium, viewers worldwide will witness a significant and inspiring moment for American athletics. Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Check out a list of the most anticipated moments of the 2024 Paris Olympics below: The Paris 2024 Olympics are just around the corner and set to stream on Peacock this Friday (July 26). While there are a ton of Olympic games to look forward to, we have curated a list of the most highly anticipated moments this year. Check out this special Olympics listicle inside.From pre-event highlights to lifestyle and fashion insights, the Paris 2024 Olympics is more than the World Games. The Olympic torch relay will feature none other than entertainer Snoop Dogg, adding his unique flair to this historic tradition. The legendary West Coast rapper is torching more than his joint. Known for his laid-back vibe and larger-than-life personality, Snoop’s involvement is sure to bring a fresh and entertaining twist to the torch bearing ceremony. Fans can’t wait to see the legendary rapper carry the flame through the streets of Paris, making it a moment to remember.Another icon who’s set to make a legendary appearance at the 2024 Olympics is basketball champion LeBron James, who will appear as the U.S. flag bearer. It’s considered to be a prestigious honor, which also speaks to his illustrious career and influence in the sports world. LeBron’s presence at the opening ceremony is a testament to his enduring legacy and leadership. As he leads Team USA into the stadium, viewers worldwide will witness a significant and inspiring moment for American athletics.Another highly aniticpated moment will feature entertainer and fashion inspiration, Pharrell Williams, who will host at the Foundation Louis Vuitton. Known for his innovative music and fashion sense, Pharrell’s event is expected to be a highlight of this year’s Olympic games. The Foundation Louis Vuitton, a symbol of modern art and architecture, provides a stunning backdrop for what promises to be an unforgettable show. Peacock’s coverage of these events ensures that viewers won’t miss a beat of the excitement. From Snoop Dogg’s charismatic torch relay to LeBron James leading Team USA and Pharrell Williams’ electrifying music and fashion blend, the Paris 2024 Olympics on Peacock will be a must-watch. With such star-studded moments on the horizon, this year’s Games are set to captivate audiences around the globe. The streaming platform is excited to deliver the most comprehensive Olympic streaming experience in U.S. media history, allowing viewers to witness these thrilling moments live and from anywhere. Be sure to catch the festivities Friday, July 26, streaming exclusively to Peacock.

1. Snoop Dogg Is Carrying The Torch Kicking off the games with iconic flair.

2. LeBron James Is Honored To Bear The Flag https://twitter.com/bionicleap77/status/1815499962408693952 Leading Team USA with pride at the Opening Ceremony.

3. Naya Tapper's Remarkable Leadership Co-captaining the U.S. Sevens rugby team, bringing her dynamic skills to the global stage.

4. Noah Lyles' Speed Is Unbelievable Watch out for the fastest man in the world! Noah Lyles set tracks ablaze in the 100m and 200m events.

5. Pharrell Williams' Foundation Louis Vuitton Olympics Event https://twitter.com/__dicarlo/status/1816558765023592657 Pharrell’s hosting a pre-Olympics event, blending music and culture in anticipation of the games.

6. 'Paris Olympics' Air Jordan 6 Debut A sleek design celebrating the spirit of the games with a touch of elegance.

7. Opening Ceremony Performers Speculation and excitement over Aya Nakamura and other artists set to grace the Paris Olympics stage.