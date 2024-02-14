Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Lineup
The rosters for this year’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game has been revealed!
Top names include singer, actress and talk show host Jennifer Hudson, former NBA star and Indiana Pacer Metta World Peace (formerly known as Ron Artest), NFL players Micah Parsons and CJ Stroud and IndyCar driver Conor Daly.
The celebrities have been split off into teams coached by ESPN personalities Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith.
Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and rapper 50 Cent will help coach Shannon Sharpe’s team.
WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and Lil Wayne will help Stephen A. Smith.
The game will air live at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 on ESPN and the ESPN App.
Former NBA player Richard Jefferson and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee will be part of its broadcast team.
The post 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Lineup appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.
2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Lineup
was originally published on
1075thefan.com
1. Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)
Source:Getty
2. IndyCar Driver Conor Daly (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)
Source:Getty
3. Actor Quincy Isaiah (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)
Source:Getty
4. WNBA All-Star Jewell Loyd (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)
Source:Getty
5. Streamer and youTuber Kai Cenat (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)
Source:Getty
6. Actor Dylan Wong (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)
Source:Getty
7. Actress and YouTuber Lilly Singh (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)
Source:Getty
8. Singer and Songwriter Sir (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)
Source:Getty
9. Country Singer Walker Hayes (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)
Source:Getty
10. Latin Singer Anuel AA (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)
Source:Getty
11. Singer and Actress Jennifer Hudson (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)
Source:Getty
12. Former Pacer Metta World Peace (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)
Source:Getty
13. Actor and Filmmaker Jack Ryan (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)
Source:Getty
14. Singer AJ McLean (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)
Source:Getty
15. Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)
Source:Getty
16. Chef Kwame Onwuachi (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)
Source:Getty
17. WNBA Natasha Cloud (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)
Source:Getty
18. Multi-instrumentalist and Songwriter Adam Blackstone (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)
Source:Getty
19. Gold medalist Gianmarco Tamberi (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)
Source:Getty