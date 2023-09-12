Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 ‘MTV’ Video Music Awards

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The 2023 MTV VMAs have arrived. And so have the celebrities on the red carpet. Donning metallic fabrics, sheer gowns, skin-showing frocks, and over-the-top tuxedos and suits, starlets have “dressed to impress” for the award-winning, music-filled night.

Are you ready for the style slay?

The 40th annual MTV Video Music Awards kicks off tonight, Sept. 12. Held in New Jersey’s Prudential Center, the event features performances by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Run D.M.C., Doja Cat, Future, Lil’ Wayne, and Nicki Minaj.

The ‘Black Barbie,’ Nicki Minaj also hosts the show for the second year.

The night’s awardees include Sean “Diddy” Combs, who will receive the prestigious Global Icon Award, and Shakira, who will receive the Video Vanguard Award. SZA, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Doja Cat, and Beyoncé top the list of the night’s nominees.

As we await the results of the 2023 MTV VMAs, we can’t help but watch the looks as celebrities arrive on the “pink carpet.” Our favorite’s include Megan Thee Stallion’s sheer, body skimming dress and Cardi B’s metallic gown. Doja Cat’s mesh cut-out dress is also a moment. And Yung Miami’s glamorous body suit with fringe sleeves has everyone talking.

See more details from our top looks below.

