2023 Made in America Festival is Cancelled

The 2023 Made in America festival has been cancelled. The two-day festival headlined by SZA and Lizzo, Originally scheduled for Labor Day weekend at Ben Franklin Parkway, has now been cancelled due to ‘Severe Circumstances’.

“Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers” the Festivals social media team said on social media. “We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024.

Mayor Jim Kenney took to X (Twitter) to share his frustrations regarding the news. “I’m disappointed to hear that the 2023 @MIAFestival will not be taking place.” Mayor Kenney wrote in a tweet. “We’re grateful to the partners and festival goers who have contributed to this event’s incredible success over the years, and we look forward to bringing MIA back to the Parkway next year.”

The festival has been an annual event since 2012, except in 2020, when the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out what concert-goers are saying on social media below!

