Listen Live
Movies

20 Black Music Movies We Can’t Get Enough Of

Published on August 19, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Wiz

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty

Whether it’s fiction, non-fiction, based on a book, person or event, many of us have a favorite movie. And for many of us music lovers, a movie with a phenomenal score or soundtrack is the next best thing to our favorite album or mixtape.

Throughout the decades, there have been many movies, whether depicting fictional artists or some of our favorites, that we always just have to sit down and watch, no matter what. Sometimes you need to see the full scope— the spotlight, the sacrifice, the trials, and the triumph that an artist goes through behind every hit, no matter if it’s a biopic of your favorite artists or a musical introducing new characters. And with something as special and delicate as Black music, we celebrate even harder when Hollywood actually depicts the story right.

So, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite Black music movies that music lovers and cinema enthusiasts alike can go through and enjoy.

20 Black Music Movies We Can’t Get Enough Of  was originally published on foxync.com

1. Dreamgirls (2006)

2. The Wiz (1978)

3. The Temptations (1998)

4. Ray (2004)

5. Get On Up (2014)

6. The Five Heartbeats (1991)

7. Sparkle (1976)

8. The New Edition Story (2017)

9. The Bobby Brown Story (2018)

10. Purple Rain (1984)

11. Carmen Jone (1954)

12. Idlewild (2006)

13. What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

14. Hustle & Flow (2005)

15. Roxanne Roxanne (2018)

16. School Daze (1988)

17. Sister Act II (1993)

18. The Fighting Temptations (2003)

19. The Bodyguard (1992)

20. The Jacksons: An American Dream (1992)

More from Black America Web
Trending
20 Items
News

Remembering Dick Gregory: A Legacy of Laughter, Courage, and Change

10 Items
Style & Fashion

10 Looks That Prove Keke Palmer Is A Red Hair Assassin

20 Items
Movies

20 Black Music Movies We Can’t Get Enough Of

Celebrity

Gladys Knight, 81, Speaks Out After Son Accuses Her Younger Husband Of Elder Abuse

Black Business Month Graphics
Food & Drink

Black America Web Celebrates Black Business Month

Entertainment

Sean Kingston Sentenced To 3.5 Years For $1M Wire Fraud Scam

5 Items
Shop

5 Beginner-Friendly Wigs That Prioritize Comfort and Style

Close-up of US currency bill and coins
Money

The Ultimate Back-to-School Savings Guide with Tax-Free Weekends

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close