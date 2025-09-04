Our Queen B turns 44 on September 4th, and her influence on music remains unmatched. From timeless classics like “Halo” to modern hits like “CUFF IT,” Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter has racked up billions of streams across the globe. With a mix of iconic anthems and global sensations, Beyoncé continues to prove year after year why she remains the undisputed Queen of music.
Take a look as we show you the top 15 most-streamed Beyoncé songs.
1. HALO
1.82 billion streams
2. Crazy in Love
Over 1.3 billion streams
3. Telephone (Lady GaGa ft. Beyoncé )
4. CUFF IT
Over 916 million streams
5. Perfect Duet (Ed Sheeran & Beyoncé)
835 million streams
6. Single Ladies
Over 800 million streams
7. Love on Top
Over 733 million streams
8. Irreplaceable
Over 731 million streams
9. TEXAS HOLD ‘EM
10. If I Were a Boy
696.9 million streams
11. Drunk in Love
Over 1.4 billion streams
12. Run the World
Over 600 million streams
13. 7/11
Over 1.2 billion streams
14. Partition
Over 568.6 million streams
15. BREAK MY SOUL
Over 1 Billion streams
