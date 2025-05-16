15 Janet Jackson Songs We Should Listen to More

15 Underrated Janet Jackson Songs You Need to Hear
Janet Jackson has built a musical legacy that stands as a testament to her artistic genius. Over the years, she has seamlessly blended genres like pop, R&B, funk, and dance, creating a sound that has not only defined eras but also influenced generations of artists. Her work extends far beyond music, as she's also been a pioneer in dance, fashion, and social commentary, pushing boundaries and redefining what it means to be a global superstar. Janet's ability to innovate and inspire is a thread that ties her storied career together, making her a true trailblazer in every sense of the word.
Her chart-topping hits are celebrated globally, with anthems like “Rhythm Nation,” a call for unity and justice, or the sensual grooves of “That’s the Way Love Goes.” Songs like “If” highlight her fearless approach to both music and choreography, cementing her place in pop history. But while these iconic tracks have solidified her as a household name, there’s so much more to Janet’s discography waiting to be discovered. Her catalog is rich with hidden gems that reflect her visionary artistry and willingness to experiment with sound and emotion.
These oft-overlooked songs provide a deeper understanding of Janet as an artist. They range from introspective ballads that reveal her vulnerability to bold, genre-defying tracks that showcase her willingness to take risks. Each song is a testament to not just her versatility, but her ability to connect with listeners on a profound level.
If you’ve only experienced her biggest hits, now is the time to explore the breadth of her work. These 15 songs are a window into Janet’s boundless creativity and enduring talent, reminding us all why she remains one of the most celebrated figures in music history.
1. "Alright" (1989)
This high-energy track from Rhythm Nation 1814 is a funky celebration of joy and love. Its infectious beat and layered production, combined with Janet’s smooth vocals, make it a timeless bop that exudes carefree fun.
2. "Empty" (1997)
Innovative and ahead of its time, this track from The Velvet Rope explores themes of loneliness in a digital age. The electronic production paired with Janet’s vulnerable delivery makes it hauntingly relevant even today.
3. "Spending Time With You" (2004)
A sensual mid-tempo groove from Damita Jo, this track highlights her soft and intimate vocal delivery. It’s a perfect example of Janet’s ability to create understated yet deeply felt love songs.
4. "Free Xone" (1997)
From The Velvet Rope, this track tackles themes of acceptance and freedom with a blend of funk, jazz, and rock. Its bold message and genre-defying production make it stand out.
5. "Truth" (2001)
A subdued ballad from All For You, “Truth” is raw, introspective, and emotionally charged, showcasing Janet’s vulnerability and storytelling ability.
6. "R&B Junkie" (2004)
A retro-inspired jam from Damita Jo, this track pays homage to classic R&B with its warm grooves and feel-good vibes. Janet perfectly captures the essence of old-school soul.
7. "The Great Forever" (2015)
Off her Unbreakable album, this song blends pop and funk with poignant lyrics about individuality and self-worth, highlighting Janet’s mastery of both sound and substance.
8. "You" (1997)
This track from The Velvet Rope is a striking examination of self-identity layered over a hypnotic groove. Its introspective lyrics and experimental production break new ground.
9. "Got 'Til It's Gone" (1997)
10. "Island Life" (2004)
A breezy cut from Damita Jo, this song captures the essence of escapism with its tropical rhythm and carefree energy. It’s the perfect soundtrack for a daydream.
11. "Anything" (1997)
This steamy ballad from The Velvet Rope combines Janet’s soft vocals with lush orchestration, creating one of her most passionate and intimate performances.
12. "Feel It Boy" (2002)
A reggae-inspired collaboration with Beenie Man, this underrated track is pure summer vibes. Janet’s voice flows effortlessly over the danceable beat.
13. "Take Care" (2006)
Hidden on 20 Y.O. this tender song shows Janet’s ability to blend sensitivity with simplicity, resulting in a heartfelt and timeless ballad
14. "Can't Be Stopped" (1997)
15. "Better Days" (2001)
From All For You, “Better Days” is an uplifting ode to hope and healing, beautifully showcasing Janet’s ability to inspire through her songs.
