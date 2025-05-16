15 Janet Jackson Songs We Should Listen to More

Janet Jackson has built a musical legacy that stands as a testament to her artistic genius. Over the years, she has seamlessly blended genres like pop, R&B, funk, and dance, creating a sound that has not only defined eras but also influenced generations of artists. Her work extends far beyond music, as she’s also been a pioneer in dance, fashion, and social commentary, pushing boundaries and redefining what it means to be a global superstar. Janet’s ability to innovate and inspire is a thread that ties her storied career together, making her a true trailblazer in every sense of the word.

Her chart-topping hits are celebrated globally, with anthems like “Rhythm Nation,” a call for unity and justice, or the sensual grooves of “That’s the Way Love Goes.” Songs like “If” highlight her fearless approach to both music and choreography, cementing her place in pop history. But while these iconic tracks have solidified her as a household name, there’s so much more to Janet’s discography waiting to be discovered. Her catalog is rich with hidden gems that reflect her visionary artistry and willingness to experiment with sound and emotion.

These oft-overlooked songs provide a deeper understanding of Janet as an artist. They range from introspective ballads that reveal her vulnerability to bold, genre-defying tracks that showcase her willingness to take risks. Each song is a testament to not just her versatility, but her ability to connect with listeners on a profound level.

If you’ve only experienced her biggest hits, now is the time to explore the breadth of her work. These 15 songs are a window into Janet’s boundless creativity and enduring talent, reminding us all why she remains one of the most celebrated figures in music history.