It’s no secret that celebrities rely heavily on their public image and the trust of their fans and brands. Even the biggest names can see their empires crumble following the attention that comes with criminal actions or accusations.
RELATED: 20 Celebs You FORGOT Were in Prison
When a celebrity falls from grace, it’s typically due to significant scandal, misconduct, or controversy that destroys their public image and reputation. The consequences can be far-reaching, affecting various aspects of their lives and careers. For some, it just means they’ll take smaller roles, or no longer have the ability to find work in the industry, for others, criminal charges that result in a conviction could mean a loss of freedom.
Here are 15 celebs who either fell out of public favor or landed behind bars following claims of sexual misconduct.
15 Celebs Who Fell From Grace Over Sexual Allegations & Convictions was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com
1. Darren SharperSource:Getty
2. Actor Danny Masterson PortraitSource:Getty
Danny Masterson is currently serving a 30-year to life prison sentence after being convicted of raping two women in 2003. He was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape during a retrial in May 2023, after a previous trial ended in a mistrial when the jury couldn’t reach a verdict on all counts.
The attacks occurred at his Hollywood Hills home during the time he was starring in the sitcom “That ‘70s Show.”
3. Jeffrey JonesSource:Getty
He eventually entered a plea of no contest to the charge of soliciting a minor, and the possession of child pornography charge was dropped.
- Five years of probation.
- One year of psychological counseling.
- Two years of drug and alcohol abuse counseling
4. Cash OutSource:Getty
5. Kaalan WalkerSource:Getty
Kaalan Walker, who starred in the “Superfly” remake, convicted and sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for multiple counts of rape and sexual assault.
- Three counts of forcible rape
- One count of assault to commit oral copulation
- Two counts of statutory rape
- Two counts of rape by intoxication
6. Stephen CollinsSource:Getty
7. Sean “Diddy” CombsSource:Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture provided by Canva
8. Kevin SpaceySource:Getty
Kevin Spacey has faced numerous accusations of sexual misconduct, resulting in investigations, lawsuits, and criminal proceedings. He was found not liable in the civil case brought by Anthony Rapp and acquitted of all criminal charges. Many accusations remain, some of which did not result in criminal charges. Spacey has denied the accusations against him
9. MystikalSource:Getty
Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, is currently in prison in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, awaiting trial on several charges stemming from an alleged incident in July 2022. This isn’t his first time having trouble with the law, but this go round he’s got quite the laundry list of charges:
- First-degree rape
- Domestic abuse battery by strangulation
- False imprisonment
- Simple robbery
- Simple criminal damage to property
- Possession of heroin
- Illegal possession of Xanax
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
If convicted of first-degree rape in the current case, he faces a mandatory life sentence under Louisiana law.
10. The Jury Deliberates In The Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault RetrialSource:Getty
Weinstein was initially sentenced to 16 years in prison for rape, forced oral copulation, and third-degree sexual misconduct. His conviction was overturned in 2024, and he is currently undergoing a retrial. Weinstein was found guilty of one count of criminal sexual act on June 11, 2025, and a mistrial was declared on another rape charge.
11. Micheal WardSource:Getty
12. Matt LauerSource:Getty
Matt Lauer’s downfall was a direct result of the credible and serious allegations of sexual misconduct brought against him, which violated NBC’s company standards and led to his termination.
13. Bill CosbySource:Getty
Bill Cosby has been accused by dozens of women of sexual assault, harassment, and sexual abuse. His criminal conviction related to one of these accusations was overturned, but civil lawsuits have continued to be filed and Cosby has been found liable in some cases. He maintains his innocence.
14. R KellySource:Live Nation
- Racketeering: This involved leading a criminal enterprise that engaged in acts of bribery, kidnapping, and forced labor.
- Mann Act violations: These charges related to the coercion and transportation of women and girls across state lines for illegal sexual activity.
15. Shannon SharpeSource:(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Shannon Sharpe, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and prominent media personality, recently exited ESPN following the settlement of a $50 million sexual assault and battery lawsuit filed against him by a former girlfriend.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
2025 Phi Beta Sigma Conclave Welcomes 8 New Honorary Members
-
Return To What?! Whites-Only Town In Arkansas Sparks Uproar
-
Jay Z’s Alleged Son Drops Paternity Suit After A Decade
-
Malcolm-Jamal Warner Death: 8 y/o Daughter Survived Drowning
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Ice Cube’s Explanation Why He Can’t Offer Angel Reese The Same $5 Million Deal He Offered Caitlin Clark Has X Collectively Rolling Their Eyes
-
Drake Gives Fiery Speech To Concert Crowd: “I Didn’t Get Here By Being A Piece Of Sh-t”