15 Celebs Who Fell From Grace Over Sexual Allegations & Convictions

It’s no secret that celebrities rely heavily on their public image and the trust of their fans and brands. Even the biggest names can see their empires crumble following the attention that comes with criminal actions or accusations.

When a celebrity falls from grace, it’s typically due to significant scandal, misconduct, or controversy that destroys their public image and reputation. The consequences can be far-reaching, affecting various aspects of their lives and careers. For some, it just means they’ll take smaller roles, or no longer have the ability to find work in the industry, for others, criminal charges that result in a conviction could mean a loss of freedom.

Here are 15 celebs who either fell out of public favor or landed behind bars following claims of sexual misconduct.

1. Darren Sharper Source:Getty Former NFL star Darren Sharper is currently in prison for drugging and raping numerous women in multiple states. His crimes spanned across California, Nevada, Louisiana, and Arizona, where he pleaded guilty or no contest to various charges related to sexual assault and drug distribution.



Sharper was sentenced in 2016 to 18 years in federal prison after admitting to drugging and raping women in four states.

2. Actor Danny Masterson Portrait Source:Getty Danny Masterson is currently serving a 30-year to life prison sentence after being convicted of raping two women in 2003. He was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape during a retrial in May 2023, after a previous trial ended in a mistrial when the jury couldn’t reach a verdict on all counts. The attacks occurred at his Hollywood Hills home during the time he was starring in the sitcom “That ‘70s Show.”

3. Jeffrey Jones Source:Getty Known for his roles in movies like “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Beetlejuice,” Jeffrey Jones was charged with soliciting a minor for nude photographs and possession of child pornography. He eventually entered a plea of no contest to the charge of soliciting a minor, and the possession of child pornography charge was dropped. Jones was sentenced to: Five years of probation.

One year of psychological counseling.

Two years of drug and alcohol abuse counseling

4. Cash Out Source:Getty Cash Out was convicted on multiple charges including rape, sex trafficking, and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act violations. He was sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 70 years. Prosecutors alleged that Cash Out, along with his mother and cousin, operated a trafficking enterprise that forced women into sex work over a period for nearly a decade. They were accused of using his record label as a front for this operation.

5. Kaalan Walker Source:Getty Kaalan Walker, who starred in the “Superfly” remake, convicted and sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for multiple counts of rape and sexual assault. Walker was found guilty of: Three counts of forcible rape

One count of assault to commit oral copulation

Two counts of statutory rape

Two counts of rape by intoxication He was sentenced in October 2022, following his April 2022 conviction.

6. Stephen Collins Source:Getty In 2014, recordings were leaked to the media in which “7th Heaven” actor Stephen Collins admitted to sexual misconduct with minors. He confessed to sexually abusing three underage girls in incidents that occurred in 1973, 1982, and 1994. Collins was never charged or prosecuted due to the statute of limitations in the cases. He eventually was fired from multiple projects, including the film “Ted 2” and the TV show “Scandal.”

7. Sean “Diddy” Combs Source:Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture provided by Canva Following his federal trial, Sean “Diddy” Combs was found guilty on two counts related to transportation to engage in prostitution. T he jury found Combs guilty of transporting Cassie, and another woman to engage in prostitution. Combs was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Had he been convicted on those charges, the music mogul could have faced life in.

8. Kevin Spacey Source:Getty Kevin Spacey has faced numerous accusations of sexual misconduct, resulting in investigations, lawsuits, and criminal proceedings. He was found not liable in the civil case brought by Anthony Rapp and acquitted of all criminal charges. Many accusations remain, some of which did not result in criminal charges. Spacey has denied the accusations against him

9. Mystikal Source:Getty Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, is currently in prison in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, awaiting trial on several charges stemming from an alleged incident in July 2022. This isn’t his first time having trouble with the law, but this go round he’s got quite the laundry list of charges:

First-degree rape

Domestic abuse battery by strangulation

False imprisonment

Simple robbery

Simple criminal damage to property

Possession of heroin

Illegal possession of Xanax

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia If convicted of first-degree rape in the current case, he faces a mandatory life sentence under Louisiana law.

10. The Jury Deliberates In The Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Retrial Source:Getty

Weinstein was initially sentenced to 16 years in prison for rape, forced oral copulation, and third-degree sexual misconduct. His conviction was overturned in 2024, and he is currently undergoing a retrial. Weinstein was found guilty of one count of criminal sexual act on June 11, 2025, and a mistrial was declared on another rape charge.

11. Micheal Ward Source:Getty Micheal Ward, known for his roles in the Netflix series “Top Boy” and the film “Eddington”, has been charged with two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Ward has publicly denied the charges and has stated that he has cooperated fully with the police investigation and has “full faith that the truth will come out and my name will be cleared.”

12. Matt Lauer Source:Getty Matt Lauer’s downfall was a direct result of the credible and serious allegations of sexual misconduct brought against him, which violated NBC’s company standards and led to his termination.

13. Bill Cosby Source:Getty Bill Cosby has been accused by dozens of women of sexual assault, harassment, and sexual abuse. His criminal conviction related to one of these accusations was overturned, but civil lawsuits have continued to be filed and Cosby has been found liable in some cases. He maintains his innocence.

14. R Kelly Source:Live Nation In 2021, a federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, convicted R. Kelly of nine counts related to racketeering and violating the Mann Act. Racketeering: This involved leading a criminal enterprise that engaged in acts of bribery, kidnapping, and forced labor.

Mann Act violations: These charges related to the coercion and transportation of women and girls across state lines for illegal sexual activity. He was later sentenced to 30 years in prison for these crimes.