15 Best Teacher Appreciation Week Deals You Can Grab Right Now
Teacher Appreciation Week 2025 brings real perks for educators across the country. Major brands rolled out special deals to thank teachers for their hard work. From free meals to steep discounts on supplies and tech, these offers give back in a meaningful way.
Teachers spend hundreds of dollars out-of-pocket each year. They buy classroom supplies, decorate learning spaces, and often cover basic needs for students. This week, national companies step up and give something in return. They recognize how much teachers do—and they show that appreciation with real value.
Many of these deals require a valid school ID, educator’s email, or proof of employment. Some promotions last all week, while others run for one day only. Teachers should act fast, double-check the terms, and take full advantage of what’s available.
Educators can grab free breakfast, discounted laptops, and big savings on books, classroom décor, and software. Some brands even offer double rewards or exclusive bundles just for this week. Whether teachers want to save money or treat themselves, these deals hit the mark.
We gathered the top 15 Teacher Appreciation Week deals for 2025. Each one gives real value—and every teacher should know about them.
1. Staples
20% off in-store and a free red pen 12-pack through May 11.
2. Office Depot/OfficeMax
30% back in Bonus Rewards on school supply buys.
3. Barnes & Noble
25% off books and classroom items for Educator Program members.
4. Michaels
Extra 15% off regular and sale items for teachers.
5. Joann Fabric
15% off purchases with exclusive coupons this week.
6. Samsung
Up to 30% off mobile devices for teachers.
7. Adobe
Over 60% off Creative Cloud plans.
8. Lenovo
Discounted laptops and accessories through their education store.
9. Microsoft
Savings on Surface laptops and classroom software.
10. Bose
Up to 15% off select headphones and speakers.
11. Chipotle
$2 million in free burritos for teachers who register online.
12. Buffalo Wild Wings
20% off dine-in orders with school ID.
13. Insomnia Cookies
Free classic cookie when you show proof of employment.
14. Chick-fil-A
Select locations offer free entrées or beverages to teachers with valid ID (check local stores).
15. McAlister’s Deli
Free tea all week with teacher ID; some locations offer a free meal with purchase.
