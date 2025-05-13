Listen Live
12 Cities In Ohio With The Most Millionaires

Published on May 13, 2025
Ohio millionaires

Source: Canva / General

Big Money in the Midwest

When most people think of millionaires, they picture the glitz of Los Angeles or the penthouses of Manhattan — not necessarily the quiet cul-de-sacs of Ohio. But the Buckeye State has quietly built pockets of serious wealth, from historic suburbs in the north to master-planned communities near the capital.

Thanks to legacy businesses, old money, booming healthcare industries, and tech entrepreneurs, Ohio is home to thousands of millionaires — and many of them cluster in very specific zip codes.

So where, exactly, do Ohio’s wealthiest residents call home?

You might not be surprised to see cities like New Albany, with its country-club lifestyle and palatial homes. Or Indian Hill, long regarded as the gold standard of Ohio affluence. But a few names on this list might raise an eyebrow — like a tiny village tucked just outside of Cleveland that boasts seven-figure median home values, or an upscale Columbus suburb where Lamborghinis are as common as lawnmowers.

This information is based on household income, property values, and recent rankings of wealth per capita. Whether you’re house-hunting, curious about Ohio’s hidden money corridors, or just want to see if your hometown made the list — this one’s for you.

While exact counts of millionaire households per city aren’t publicly available, the cities on this list stand out for their consistently high household incomes, luxury real estate, and overall wealth indicators. These factors offer a reliable glimpse into where Ohio’s most affluent residents are likely to live — and where millionaire money is quietly concentrated.

Data for this article was compiled using the most recent publicly available figures on income, property values, and demographic trends from reputable sources, including Suburbs101, Forbes, HomeSnacks, and Redfin.

Let’s take a look at which Ohio cities are quietly stacked with millionaires.

1. Indian Hill

Indian Hill
Source: General

  • Mean Household Income: $361,102

  • Median Home Value: $1.6 million

  • Location: Suburb of Cincinnati
    Indian Hill is renowned for its expansive estates and affluent residents, making it the wealthiest city in Ohio.

2. Hunting Valley

Hunting Valley
Source: General

  • Mean Household Income: $355,075

  • Median Home Value: $2.5 million

  • Location: Suburb of Cleveland
    This village boasts the highest median home value in the state, indicative of its wealthy populace.

3. Coldstream

Coldstream
Source: General

  • Mean Household Income: $371,209

  • Median Home Value: $951,911

  • Location: Hamilton County, near Cincinnati
    Coldstream’s high average income and property values reflect a significant concentration of wealth.

4. New Albany

New Albany
Source: General

  • Median Household Income: $200,580

  • Median Home Value: $1.045 million

  • Location: Suburb of Columbus
    Known for its master-planned communities and luxury homes, New Albany attracts affluent residents.

5. Bentleyville

Bentleyville
Source: General

  • Mean Household Income: $351,045

  • Median Home Value: $626,300

  • Location: Cuyahoga County, near Cleveland
    A small village with a high concentration of wealth, reflected in its income and property values.

6. Pepper Pike

Pepper Pike
Source: General

  • Median Household Income: $190,682

  • Median Home Value: $601,575

  • Location: Suburb of Cleveland
    Recognized nationally for its affluence, Pepper Pike is home to many high-income households.

7. Upper Arlington

Upper Arlington
Source: General

  • Median Household Income: $144,705

  • Median Home Value: $560,961

  • Location: Suburb of Columbus
    This city combines high incomes with quality amenities, attracting wealthy families.

8. Powell

Powell
Source: General

  • Median Household Income: $182,736

  • Median Home Value: $544,262

  • Location: Delaware County, near Columbus
    Powell’s affluent community is evident in its high income levels and property values.

9. Dublin

Dublin
Source: General

    • Median Household Income: $158,363

    • Median Home Value: $539,434

    • Location: Suburb of Columbus
      A larger city with a significant number of high-income households and upscale neighborhoods.

10. Montgomery

Montgomery
Source: General

    • Median Household Income: $142,244

    • Median Home Value: $566,117

    • Location: Suburb of Cincinnati
      Montgomery’s affluent status is reflected in its income statistics and residential appeal.

11. Hudson

Hudson
Source: General

  • Median Household Income: $160,280

  • Median Home Value: $483,879

  • Location: Summit County, near Akron
    Known for its historic charm and wealthy residents.

12. Bexley

Bexley
Source: General

    • Median Household Income: $138,929

    • Median Home Value: $518,032

    • Location: Suburb of Columbus
      Bexley’s historic homes and high-income residents contribute to its affluent reputation.

12 Cities In Ohio With The Most Millionaires was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

