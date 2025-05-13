12 Cities In Ohio With The Most Millionaires

Big Money in the Midwest

When most people think of millionaires, they picture the glitz of Los Angeles or the penthouses of Manhattan — not necessarily the quiet cul-de-sacs of Ohio. But the Buckeye State has quietly built pockets of serious wealth, from historic suburbs in the north to master-planned communities near the capital.

Thanks to legacy businesses, old money, booming healthcare industries, and tech entrepreneurs, Ohio is home to thousands of millionaires — and many of them cluster in very specific zip codes.

25 Most Dangerous Cities In Ohio

So where, exactly, do Ohio’s wealthiest residents call home?

You might not be surprised to see cities like New Albany, with its country-club lifestyle and palatial homes. Or Indian Hill, long regarded as the gold standard of Ohio affluence. But a few names on this list might raise an eyebrow — like a tiny village tucked just outside of Cleveland that boasts seven-figure median home values, or an upscale Columbus suburb where Lamborghinis are as common as lawnmowers.

These New Ohio Laws Will Be Effective In 2025

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This information is based on household income, property values, and recent rankings of wealth per capita. Whether you’re house-hunting, curious about Ohio’s hidden money corridors, or just want to see if your hometown made the list — this one’s for you.

While exact counts of millionaire households per city aren’t publicly available, the cities on this list stand out for their consistently high household incomes, luxury real estate, and overall wealth indicators. These factors offer a reliable glimpse into where Ohio’s most affluent residents are likely to live — and where millionaire money is quietly concentrated.

Data for this article was compiled using the most recent publicly available figures on income, property values, and demographic trends from reputable sources, including Suburbs101, Forbes, HomeSnacks, and Redfin.

Let’s take a look at which Ohio cities are quietly stacked with millionaires.