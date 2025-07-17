Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

10 Powerful Affirmations Every Black Student Should Say Before Class

Published on July 17, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Teenage boy packing for school

Source: svetikd / Getty

10 Powerful Affirmations Every Black Student Should Say Before Class

Start your day rooted in confidence, clarity, and cultural pride — with God’s Word guiding every step.

Being a Black student on a college campus can come with both purpose and pressure.

Whether you’re the only one in the room or leading the way for others, your presence is powerful — and you don’t walk alone. Starting your day with affirmations grounded in Scripture is a reminder that your faith is your foundation.

These 10 affirmations are paired with Bible verses to help you move through your classes, group projects, and life decisions with confidence, peace, and protection.

Related Stories

Say them aloud before you head to class or pray them over your day. Your education is part of your calling — and God’s got you every step of the way.

RELATED: 7 Bible Verses to Uplift You This Summer

10 Powerful Affirmations Every Black Student Should Say Before Class  was originally published on praiseindy.com

1. I am chosen, equipped, and divinely placed here.

“You did not choose me, but I chose you and appointed you.” — John 15:16

2. I have everything I need to succeed today.

“And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory.” — Philippians 4:19

3. I am fearfully, wonderfully, and unapologetically made.

“I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” — Psalm 139:14

4. I will not fear, because God goes before me.

“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid… the Lord your God goes with you.” — Deuteronomy 31:6

5. I walk with peace, even in pressure.

“You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast.” — Isaiah 26:3

6. I will not shrink — I shine boldly in my purpose.

“Let your light shine before others.” — Matthew 5:16

7. My voice carries truth, wisdom, and value.

“For the Holy Spirit will teach you at that time what you should say.” — Luke 12:12

8. I cast my anxiety on God — He cares for me deeply.

“Cast all your anxiety on Him because He cares for you.” — 1 Peter 5:7

9. I will finish what I started with strength and faith.

“Being confident of this, that He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion.” — Philippians 1:6

10. I am never alone. God is with me in every step, every space.

“Even though I walk through the valley… you are with me.” — Psalm 23:4

More from Black America Web
Trending
6 Items
Sports

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Looks From The 2025 ESPYs Featuring Champions, Style Icons & Some Of Our Favorite Celebrity Couples

20 Items
News

20 Famous Faces You FORGOT Were in Prison

Celebrity

Barack & Michelle Obama Joke About Relationship Woes Amid Divorce Rumors: ‘It Was Touch And Go For A While’

Education

Heirs’ Property And Black Land Loss: A Hidden Threat To Generational Wealth

Entertainment

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Face Off As Kendrick Lamar & Tramell Tillman Make History With 2025 Emmy Noms

20 Items
Entertainment

20 Black Movies That Flopped But Are Now Certified Classics

News

‘Good Trouble Lives On’ Actions Honor John Lewis, Inspire Civil Rights Activism 

10 Items
Entertainment

10 Essentials Every Student Needs for the First Day of School

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close