Listen Live
Entertainment

10 Must-Have Apps for Black College Students

Published on July 17, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Phone, smile and man on bus online for checking university exam results on mobile app with travel. Cellphone, college and male student reading acceptance email on public transportation in city.

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

10 Must-Have Apps for Black College Students

From budgeting and study tools to wellness and networking apps — stay ready and connected.

College life moves fast, but with the right apps, you can stay on top of your game while protecting your peace and staying rooted in your identity.

Whether you’re managing money, studying late, organizing for your BSU, or just trying to breathe, these 10 apps will help you thrive inside and outside the classroom.

RELATED: Top 10 Safest Cities In Indiana

10 Must-Have Apps for Black College Students  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. ScholarX

A scholarship search tool built by and for Black and underrepresented students. Get matched with opportunities you might’ve missed on traditional scholarship sites.

2. GroupMe

Whether it’s your BSU chat, your study group, or that group project with flaky partners — GroupMe keeps everyone in one place (with receipts).

3. Headspace or Shine

Mental health matters. Headspace offers meditation and sleep support, while Shine (co-founded by a Black woman) centers BIPOC voices in daily affirmations and self-care tools.

4. Notion

Your all-in-one hub for class notes, to-do lists, internship goals, and even your side hustle plan. Customize it to fit your grind.

5. Digit or Rocket Money

Start managing your money early. These apps help you save, budget, and keep track of subscriptions — so that “Where did my refund go?” moment doesn’t hit so hard.

6. Handshake

Jobs, internships, and networking opportunities curated for college students. Set your filters and start securing the bag.

7. Rate My Professors

Let’s be real — not all professors are built the same. Peep the reviews before you commit.

8. Eventbrite or CampusLink

Stay tapped in to campus events, community gatherings, and cultural org meetings. Never miss a vibe.

9. Fizz

A Gen Z social app built just for college campuses. Share memes, post anonymous thoughts, or see what your classmates are talking about — all in a safe, students-only space.

10. Good Notes

Take aesthetic notes, annotate PDFs, organize syllabi — and actually keep track of where you put things. Perfect for iPad or tablet users who want to stay locked in and paper-free.

More from Black America Web
Trending
6 Items
Sports

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Looks From The 2025 ESPYs Featuring Champions, Style Icons & Some Of Our Favorite Celebrity Couples

20 Items
News

20 Famous Faces You FORGOT Were in Prison

Celebrity

Barack & Michelle Obama Joke About Relationship Woes Amid Divorce Rumors: ‘It Was Touch And Go For A While’

Education

Heirs’ Property And Black Land Loss: A Hidden Threat To Generational Wealth

Entertainment

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Face Off As Kendrick Lamar & Tramell Tillman Make History With 2025 Emmy Noms

20 Items
Entertainment

20 Black Movies That Flopped But Are Now Certified Classics

News

‘Good Trouble Lives On’ Actions Honor John Lewis, Inspire Civil Rights Activism 

10 Items
Entertainment

10 Essentials Every Student Needs for the First Day of School

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close