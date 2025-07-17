10 Must-Have Apps for Black College Students

From budgeting and study tools to wellness and networking apps — stay ready and connected.

College life moves fast, but with the right apps, you can stay on top of your game while protecting your peace and staying rooted in your identity.

Whether you’re managing money, studying late, organizing for your BSU, or just trying to breathe, these 10 apps will help you thrive inside and outside the classroom.

1. ScholarX A scholarship search tool built by and for Black and underrepresented students. Get matched with opportunities you might’ve missed on traditional scholarship sites. 2. GroupMe Whether it’s your BSU chat, your study group, or that group project with flaky partners — GroupMe keeps everyone in one place (with receipts). 3. Headspace or Shine Mental health matters. Headspace offers meditation and sleep support, while Shine (co-founded by a Black woman) centers BIPOC voices in daily affirmations and self-care tools. 4. Notion Your all-in-one hub for class notes, to-do lists, internship goals, and even your side hustle plan. Customize it to fit your grind. 5. Digit or Rocket Money Start managing your money early. These apps help you save, budget, and keep track of subscriptions — so that “Where did my refund go?” moment doesn’t hit so hard. 6. Handshake Jobs, internships, and networking opportunities curated for college students. Set your filters and start securing the bag. 7. Rate My Professors Let’s be real — not all professors are built the same. Peep the reviews before you commit. 8. Eventbrite or CampusLink Stay tapped in to campus events, community gatherings, and cultural org meetings. Never miss a vibe. 9. Fizz A Gen Z social app built just for college campuses. Share memes, post anonymous thoughts, or see what your classmates are talking about — all in a safe, students-only space. 10. Good Notes Take aesthetic notes, annotate PDFs, organize syllabi — and actually keep track of where you put things. Perfect for iPad or tablet users who want to stay locked in and paper-free.