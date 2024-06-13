10 Kodak Black Songs for his 27th Birthday

Listen Live
Today marks the birthday of one of hip-hop’s most distinctive voices, Kodak Black. Born Dieuson Octave on June 11, 1997, in Pompano Beach, Florida, Kodak Black has carved out a unique place in the music industry with his raw storytelling and gritty lyrics. Rising to fame with hits like “No Flockin’” and “Tunnel Vision,” he quickly became known for his candid reflections on street life, personal struggles, and his relentless pursuit of success.

Kodak’s journey hasn’t been without its challenges, but his resilience and talent have kept him at the forefront of the rap scene. Collaborating with big names like Travis Scott and Offset on the chart-topping “Zeze,” Kodak has proven his versatility and staying power. His music resonates with fans for its authenticity and emotional depth, making him a beloved figure in contemporary hip-hop.

As we celebrate his birthday, we honor not just his contributions to music but also his ongoing growth as an artist and individual. Happy Birthday, Kodak Black!

1. Tunnel Vision

2. ZEZE (featuring Travis Scott and Offset)

3. Roll in Peace (featuring XXXTentacion)

4. No Flockin

5. Patty Cake

6. Calling My Spirit

7. Drowning (featuring A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

8. SKRT

9. Transportin’

10. Like Dat

