10 Jams To Celebrate Caribbean-American Heritage Month

Caribbean-American Heritage Month, celebrated every June, honors the rich contributions of Caribbean-Americans to the United States. From politics to sports, and especially music, their impact has left an indelible mark on American culture. This month invites the nation to recognize and celebrate the vibrant traditions, history, and talent of Caribbean-American communities.

One of the most influential areas of Caribbean-American expression is music. Genres like reggae, calypso, and dancehall have taken root in the U.S., influencing hip-hop, pop, and R&B.

Here’s a list of 10 unforgettable songs by Caribbean-American musicians, showcasing their diverse nationalities.

1. Harry Belafonte – “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” Nationality: Jamaican 2. Johnny Kemp – “Just Got Paid” Nationality: Bahamian 3. Maxwell – “Lifetime” Nationality: Haitian & Puerto Rican 4. Fridayy – “When It Comes To You” Nationality: Haitian 5. Nicki Minaj – “Moment 4 Life” Nationality: Trinidadian 6. Heavy D – Big Daddy Nationality: Jamaican 7. Busta Rhymes – “In The Ghetto” Nationality: Jamaican 8. Wyclef Jean – “Gone Till November” Nationality: Haitian 9. Lenny Kravitz – “It Ain’t Over Til It’s Over” Nationality: Bahamian 10. The Notorious B.I.G. – “Juicy” Nationality: Jamaican