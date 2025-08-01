10 Iconic Music Videos That Aired On MTV

Today marks 44 years since a groundbreaking moment in music and television history. At 12:01 a.m. on August 1, 1981, MTV (Music Television) made its debut, transforming pop culture and the way we experience music. The first video to air was The Buggles’ aptly named “Video Killed the Radio Star” — a fitting and prophetic anthem that ushered in the era of music videos.

MTV dominated pop culture with its music programming throughout the 80s and 90s. Here are 10 iconic music videos that aired on the legendary channel:

1. Name: Michael Jackson – “Thriller” (1983) The gold standard. A 14-minute horror-themed short film directed by John Landis. Revolutionized music videos as cinematic events. 2. Madonna – “Like a Prayer” (1989) Controversial and groundbreaking, blending religious imagery, race, and sexuality. Sparked protests and a Pepsi ad fallout. 3. A-ha – “Take On Me” (1985) A game-changer in animation and live-action blending. The rotoscoping technique became legendary. 4. Nirvana – “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (1991) Ushered in the grunge era. The anti-cheerleader high school riot look became a symbol of early ’90s rebellion. 5. Peter Gabriel – “Sledgehammer” (1986) Groundbreaking stop-motion and claymation. Still one of the most visually creative videos ever made. 6. Britney Spears – “…Baby One More Time” (1998) This debut video launched Britney Spears into pop superstardom and became a late-‘90s classic. 7. Duran Duran – “Hungry Like the Wolf” (1982) One of the first videos to use exotic, filmic locations. Helped make Duran Duran MTV royalty. 8. The Buggles – “Video Killed the Radio Star” (1979) The first music video ever played on MTV. Its message was prophetic, and the synth-pop visuals were a perfect kickoff for the MTV era. 9. Dire Straits – “Money For Nothing” (1985) One of the first videos to use 3D computer animation, featuring blocky appliance store workers watching MTV — a perfect snapshot of the channel’s rise and influence. 10. Def Leppard – “Pour Some Sugar on Me” (1987) Stadium rock at its flashiest — shot in a packed arena with flying sweat, lights, and guitar riffs. A staple of MTV’s hair metal heyday.