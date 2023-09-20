10 Iconic Lil’ Kim Style Moments Through The Years

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lil’ Kim, through the years, has given us iconic fashion moments that have transcended generations. At the height of her career in the 90s and 2000s, the trendsetting femcee laid the blueprint for female rappers with sexy lyrics and braggadocious. Kim is a trailblazer, a one-of-a-kind act, and the reason rappers, today, can have relationships with top designers.

“I introduced Lil’ Kim to Giorgio Armani and it was a big, big deal when that happened,” Famed photographer David LaChapelle shared in an interview with Garage.Vice.“There wasn’t this connection between rap music and high fashion back then; it didn’t happen yet. Now, everyone works hard to be seated next to Anna Wintour at Fashion Week.”

Before Kim, brands wouldn’t lend clothes to Hip-Hop artists. Lil’ Kim became the muse of iconic designers like Marc Jacobs, who remains one of her closest friends today. Kim recently revealed Marc is set to pen the forward of her upcoming memoir.

“Style for me means everything, said Kim on the set of her latest cover shoot with Ebony Magazine. “I literally hit it off with Marc Jacob, I hit it off with Donatella; they’re still my best friends to this day. I didn’t think they would embrace me so fast.”

In our 2021, Anatomy Of An Icon cover story, we chronicled Lil’ Kim’s enduring influence on Hip-Hop and fashion. Paris Chea, who styled Kim for her controversial 2023 Ebony Magazine cover, credited Kim with bringing ghetto fabulous to the forefront. “Her introduction of sexy and ghetto fabulous to the hip-hop culture of the ‘90s was groundbreaking and revolutionary,” said the celebrity creative director. “Trends her and Misa Hylton created are timeless and still being copied ‘til this very day. To be iconic, one must always be consistent, and Lil’ Kim for sure has always been that.”

In 1999, Kim graced the plush red carpet of the Met Gala wearing Versace. Kim’s provocative pink look personified that year’s “Rock Style” theme. As a guest of Donatella, that year, the designer created Kim’s custom pink mink that became a standout look. “The mink coat was an original you won’t find it anywhere,” Kim told Vogue. “I’ve never seen it in stores.”

Lil’ Kim’s iconic 1999 VMAs look also goes down in history. It was the purple pastie seen ’round the world. Inspired by a Missy Elliott joke, Kim and her then-stylist Misa Hylton cooked up a head-turning look that not even Diana Ross could resist. Diana tapping Kim’s breast is not only an iconic fashion memory but a pop culture moment for the ages.

“I was with Missy Elliott, and we were talking fashion and music, and she was like, ‘If I was Kim, I would just have one boob out, like f–k it. I wouldn’t care, because Kim can do that.’ Missy got my imagination working,” Misa revealed to PopSugar. “The next big event was the 1999 VMAs, and I brought that idea to life. It was risqué, so I made it really pretty with Indian bridal fabric to soften it.”

Kim’s influence permeated the beauty world as well. The lavender wig she wore to accompany her famous VMAs look was an accident that would serve as the outline for female rappers to come. Kim’s then-hairstylist Dionne Alexander was the mastermind behind many of Kim’s trendsetting wigs, some of which she designed with Sharpies.

“She was not afraid to change. I could bring five different wigs in, and she’d love and want to wear all of them. It was no problem, I didn’t get a lot of pushback. It was the best thing ever — I was able to express my creativity,” she revealed in a 2023 PopSugar interview. “You can’t dye synthetic wigs, so back then, I was using a lot of Sharpies and magic markers.”

Misa Hylton And Kim

There should be college courses dedicated to Kim’s indelible mark on fashion. And style

architect Misa Hylton would teach it. Misa and Kim formed a friendship that would be the foundation to their creative genius. Misa often talks about that era, how they used to purchase everything they owned. They were, in their words, “true fashion girls.”

“When it was time to do a music video, Kim would bring along her belts, I’d bring all my shoes. I would bring my fur, she would bring her fur. Un would bring his wife’s jewelry,” Misa explained in an interview with Complex detailing her and Kim’s love for the “powerful femininity” of Chanel. “That’s how we made it happen. It was all very authentic, and all those pieces were our own. When you saw us wearing things, they were our own. There was no such thing as pulls and studio services that we’re able to do now. Those weren’t options for us in the beginning.”

