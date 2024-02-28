Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It’s time to uplift our spirits to make it to the weekend!

One of my favorite things about gospel music is how quickly it encourages your spirit. Listening to uplifting praise and worship music is a great way to dwell in the presence of the Holy Spirit while still being able to worship God.

Here’s a list of praise and worship songs that always make your soul feel good.

What are your favorite praise and worship songs or artists? Let us know!

10 Gospel Songs That Make Us Happy was originally published on praisebaltimore.com