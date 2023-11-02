10 Exemplary Black Celebrity Fathers

Let’s be clear: Black fathers are present in their children’s lives – and we see examples every day. But recent news from former Real Housewives of New York OG Ramona Singer shows that some, like her, remain unclear about this fact.
If these allegations are true, we’re not here for it.
Singer’s comments were uncovered in a salacious report dropped by Vanity Fair (VF) this week. The report looks to raise the veil on the raunchy franchise. The expose highlights interactions between castmates and production staff, training requirements and taping schedules, alleged drinking problems and emergency medical treatment, and more.
Ramona Singer Doubles Down, Says Most Black Children Are Fatherless
Singer is one of several housewives at the center of many of these revelations. According to Eboni K. Williams – who appeared on Season 13 as the first Black woman cast on RHONY – Singer said that most Black children don’t have their fathers in their lives during a required “virtual education training” for cast members on cultural issues.
VF reports Bravo hosted the remote training before Season 13 filming. It covered topics such as “Black Women” (“How Black women are treated in larger society and the Black community”), “Microaggressions” (“What are they? How do you recognize them?”), and “Lexicon” (“Appropriate vs. Harmful/Offensive language”).
Eboni told VF, the women discussed the negative stereotype that Black fathers are absent. Eboni also said Singer reportedly asked: “What if they don’t have a father? Why can’t I say that?” and then doubled down with, “Most of them don’t.”
Singer allegedly cited a study on the call to justify her comments and later, to VF, said that she viewed the session as “an open dialogue.” Singer said, “In that spirit, I asked a question about a statistic I had read about single-parent households, where children with single-parent households were statistically less likely to succeed than two-parent households.”
Celebrating Black Fatherhood And Families. Period.
Singer may want to check her facts. In 2023, CBS reported Black dads are more involved in children’s lives than other groups, and in 2016, Vox reported the same. These represent some of many combatting false narratives about Black families.
In the spirit of setting the record straight and applauding Black fathers (and mothers) who continue to mold, guide, and rear the next generation of Black excellence, we’ve pulled a list of celebrity Black fathers we love. While shining examples, we know they represent just a fraction of what happens in Black families and communities every day.
1. Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade is proud of his sports achievements, but he is just as proud of bring dad. He and his stylish wife have one child together, Kaavia James, 4. He also shares children with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches; Zaire, 21, and Zaya, 16, as well as a son, Xavier, 9, with Aja Metoyer.
2. Tim Weatherspoon
Tim calls his children the Spoon Gang. He has two children, Titan and Noah, with real-life chocolate Barbie and fashion icon, Kelly Rowland.
3. Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart has four children – Heaven, Hendrix, Kenzo, and Kaori. He shares two with his ex-wife Torrei Hart and two with his wife Eniko Hart. Earlier this month, Kevin posted a note applauding Heaven for her first official acting role.
4. Iman Shupart
Iman Shumpert shares two kids with superstar Teyana Taylor named, Iman “Junie” Tayla and Rue Rose. While Teyana and Iman announced a split earlier this year, the two remain amicable co-parents.
5. Offset
Offset does not play about his family or children. He shares princess Kulture and son Wave with Cardi B and is also a father to Jordan, Kody, and Kalea from previous relationships.
6. Tyler Lepley
Tyler Lepley and wifey Miracle Watts are the cutest couple and so is their son, Xi. The couple celebrated Xi’s first birthday this past September.
7. John Legend
Pictures of John Legend and his children are some of the most adorable on the internet. John and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, recently welcomed a baby boy via surrogate, Wren. His other children are Luna, Miles, and Esti.
8. LeBron James
King James is building a dynasty in every sense of the word. He shares three kids with beauty Savannah James: Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.
9. Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson and Ciara are family goals – and we love to see it! Russell Wilson is often seen with alone time with all of his children – and he has one on the way. He is father to Future (step), Sienna, and Win.
10. Ne-Yo
Singer Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, has seven children. Ex-fiancee and Atlanta socialite Monyetta Shaw has openly praised Ne-Yo for his co-parenting, they share two kids, Madilyn Grace and Mason Evan. His other children are Shaffer Chimere Jr., Roman Alexander-Raj, Isabella Rose, Braiden, and Brixton.