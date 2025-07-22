10 Essential Websites Every Student Should Know Before Heading Back to School

As a new semester begins, success isn’t just about having the right supplies—it’s also about knowing where to turn when you need help, inspiration, or a productivity boost.

Whether you’re tackling your first year of college or entering your senior year, these 10 websites are must-haves in your academic toolkit.

From study support to mental health and money management, here’s your guide to navigating the school year like a pro.

1. Khan Academy (www.khanacademy.org) Free video lessons, practice exercises, and quizzes across subjects like math, science, economics, and more. Perfect for reviewing tough concepts or getting ahead. 2. Grammarly (www.grammarly.com) Your AI-powered writing assistant. Grammarly checks grammar, punctuation, tone, and clarity in real time—great for essays, emails, and everything in between. 3. Quizlet (www.quizlet.com) Create digital flashcards, study sets, and games to memorize key concepts faster. You can also access millions of existing study sets shared by other students. 4. Coursera (www.coursera.org) Take free and paid courses from top universities and companies. A great way to supplement your learning or explore topics outside your major. 5. Google Scholar (scholar.google.com) A must for writing research papers. Use it to find credible academic articles, journals, and books—without the junk. 6. Notion (www.notion.so) The ultimate organization tool. Use it for to-do lists, class notes, calendars, and even mood boards. Clean interface, customizable, and free for students. 7. Fastweb (www.fastweb.com) Search thousands of scholarships tailored to your background, interests, and academic profile. Great for finding free money for school. 8. Trello (www.trello.com) A visual productivity tool that helps you manage group projects, assignments, and personal tasks with boards, lists, and cards. 9. Headspace (www.headspace.com) A student discount gets you access to guided meditations, focus music, and breathing exercises to manage stress and stay mentally sharp. 10. Niche (www.niche.com) Find reviews on colleges, scholarships, and internships. Great for high school students choosing schools—or college students looking for their next opportunity.