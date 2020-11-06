COVID-19 has impacted us all in 2020 and it has had a devastating financial impact on our beloved HBCU’s. We can’t stand by and let any HBCU struggle. We need to save our HBCU’s and you can help!

Join us on Friday November 20th for the “HBCU Can Help” Radio-a-Thon presented by AT&T.

We have breaking news…Tom Joyner is coming out of retirement to help save our HBCU’s!

All money raised during the “HBCU Can Help” campaign will go to the Tom Joyner Foundation which has the mission to support historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) with scholarships. Tom Joyner will personally make sure that the funds go directly to HBCU’s that are in the most need.

A special thanks to our presenting sponsor, AT&T, for making this possible! We could not do the “HBCU Can Help” Radio-a-Thon without them. They believe in supporting HBCU’s as much as we do!

Whether your HBCU is on campus or virtual this year, the HBCU love is real and the spirit is here forever. AT&T proudly supports HBCUs and the unlimited possibilities for students and alumni who are part of the HBCU community.

Keep the love coming and the spirit alive. For today, for tomorrow, Dream In Black. This message is brought to you by AT&T.