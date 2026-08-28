Sy’Rai Talks Flipping The “Nepo Baby” Label & Debut EP, “Cold War”

Sy'Rai had a surprisingly normal upbringing despite being Brandy's daughter, but still had to share her mom with the world.

Sy'Rai's 'Cold War' EP is a raw, personal exploration of self-awareness and emotional growth, not just a collection of heartbreak songs.

Sy'Rai is determined to be judged on her own merit, not just as Brandy's daughter, and wants her music to help people feel seen and understood.

✕

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Sy’Rai Smith is done waiting.

On a recent visit to MiAsia In The Midday, the singer sat down with host MiAsia Symone to talk about her debut EP Cold War, growing up as Brandy‘s daughter, and the work it took to build something entirely her own. What follows are the key takeaways from a conversation that fans have been anticipating since she was 16.

Growing Up as Brandy’s Daughter

Being the daughter of an R&B icon comes with perks and pressure. Sy’Rai spoke openly about both. The name opens doors, but it also invites assumptions—and she’s spent years pushing back against them.

Despite the spotlight her family carries, Sy’Rai described a surprisingly normal upbringing. “She really kept me as normal as possible,” she said of Brandy. “I had normal friends. I didn’t really have anything really stopping me.” That grounding shows up in how she talks about her craft. She isn’t chasing her mother’s legacy; she’s writing her own.

She also acknowledged the harder side of sharing her mother with the world. “My mom’s not in the laundry room doing my laundry. Mom’s on set. Mom’s in the studio. Mom’s doing a press tour—and sometimes I had to share her.” Even so, Sy’Rai is quick to credit the village that raised her. “To be so normal, I think it just humbled me a lot as an adult.”

What Is the ‘Cold War’ EP About?

Cold War drops August 28, and Sy’Rai describes it in her own vivid terms: “a verbal vomiting journal on a record.” The project is raw, personal, and unfiltered—a document of everything she’s been holding onto.

The EP isn’t simply a collection of heartbreak songs. “You can break your own heart,” she explained. “Just feeling guilty about something or beating yourself up about things—it’s so much more than just, oh, a boy did it.” She’s quick to reframe what Cold War means at its core: “It’s not a sad album. It’s definitely an album of self-awareness. The main thing I’ve been saying is: you’re stronger than you think you are—and you got an album out of it.”

Two tracks stand out as her favorites: “Paragon” and “Stimulation.” Each one reflects the honesty that runs through the entire EP. This is not a polished performance for the sake of appearances. It’s a young artist saying exactly what she means.

How Sy’Rai Is Carving Her Own Lane

The “nepo baby” label follows Sy’Rai everywhere. Instead of resenting it, she flipped it—literally. Acting on business advice from her uncle Ray J to turn negativity into revenue, she created a “Nepo” shirt that generated income. Criticism became a product. “He just tells me how to flip things,” she said of Ray J.

She’s equally clear about her collaborations. The features on Cold War were earned on merit, not handed over as favors. “I really want people to really experience my own talent rather than, like, oh, it’s Brandy’s daughter,” she said. For instance, when she revealed she’s worked with singer/actress Amber Riley, it was because Riley genuinely believed in the music—not because of a family connection. “She’s worked with me on some stuff because she does believe in me. She’s heard the project. She loves it.”

That distinction matters to Sy’Rai. She wants her work judged on its own terms, and she’s built a body of work that can stand up to the scrutiny.

What Sy’Rai Wants Listeners to Feel

For Sy’Rai, Cold War is about connection. “Life is really about sharing experiences with other people to help each other,” she said. “It’s okay to feel every emotion. It’s part of being a human being.” She wants listeners to walk away with a stronger sense of self-awareness and strength. More than anything, she wants people to feel seen.

“If you could feel anything—feel better or feel seen in any of my music—that’s really where I want it to be taken,” she said. “If it can help you in any way, or make you feel like, oh my gosh, that girl understands me—that’s what I want my music to do.”

That intention gives the EP its emotional weight. Sy’Rai isn’t performing vulnerability—she’s sharing it, and inviting her audience to do the same.

Legacy and What Comes Next

Sy’Rai is already thinking ahead. She named several artists she’d love to work with, including KWN, Chloe x Halle, and Coco Jones. Those wish-list collaborations hint at where she sees herself in the broader R&B landscape—alongside a new generation of voices redefining the genre.

When asked about her legacy, she kept it simple and sincere: “Just that I impacted somebody in some way—even down to my music, or even if you’ve had a conversation with me. That I really just did my job. That I fulfilled my purpose and made some type of difference in someone’s life.”

Cold War is more than a debut. It’s a statement of intent from an artist determined to be known for her own sound. When the EP arrives on August 28, listeners will hear exactly who Sy’Rai is—on her terms.

Sy’Rai Talks Flipping The “Nepo Baby” Label & Debut EP, “Cold War” was originally published on hotspotatl.com