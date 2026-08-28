J. Cole 'The Fall-Off' Tour: 29 Songs Fans Could Hear
J. Cole’s Fayetteville Homecoming: 29 Songs Fans Could Hear Sept. 23
J. Cole is coming home.
The Fayetteville native is scheduled to bring his The Fall-Off Tour to Crown Coliseum on Wednesday, Sept. 23, for an 8 p.m. performance.
The Crown Complex lists the hometown concert as one of the area’s major upcoming events, and Ticketmaster also confirms the Fayetteville date.
For Cole fans, the show carries more weight than another stop on a national tour. Fayetteville is the city that helped shape the rapper’s story, and a hometown performance gives him an opportunity to revisit songs from across his career while celebrating the place that has remained central to his identity.
Based on the setlist from recent 2026 performances, here are 29 songs Fayetteville fans could hear when Cole takes the stage. The actual setlist may change.
1. 39 Intro
2. Two Six
3. SAFETY
4. Run a Train
5. Poor Thang
6. Legacy — Featuring PJ
7. A Tale of 2 Citiez
8. Fire Squad / WHO TF IZ U
9. Old Dog
10. MIDDLE CHILD
11. a lot
12. Johnny P’s Caddy
13. Lights Please
14. 2Face
15. In the Morning
16. Work Out
17. Can’t Get Enough
18. The London
19. She Knows
20. The Let Out
21. Bombs in the Ville/Hit the Gas
22. Wet Dreamz
23. G.O.M.D.
24. Life Sentence
25. Love Yourz
26. Power Trip
27. Planez
28. No Role Modelz
29. Quik Stop
J. Cole’s Fayetteville Homecoming: 29 Songs Fans Could Hear Sept. 23 was originally published on hiphopnc.com