Gladys Knight Takes Step Back From Touring Amid Fan Concern

Kaitlyn Morris

It can be hard for some entertainers to bid a farewell to the stage, especially when it comes to the icons who’ve been performing in front of thousands for the better part of the last half century. Pioneering R&B queen Gladys Knight is without doubt one of the special few, bringing us timeless musical memories as both a lead member of The Pips in the 1960s and even longer as a solo star stretching from the late 1970s to this very day.

At 82 years old, she’s reached a point in her career where rest has not only been earned but also highly recommended by fans. Following a handful of concerning live shows recently where Knight appeared to be a bit out of it, the seven-time GRAMMY-winning diva has officially announced a step back from the big stage.

RELATED: Gladys Knight Joins the Movement Against Selling Sex to Sell Music

“After much soul searching I’ve decided that I will be easing into fewer performances while focusing on transitioning into the next stage of my career and life moving forward,” she wrote in a statement posted on Instagram (seen above), further adding, “I’ll be spending more time on projects with my husband and visiting with my grandbabies and am looking forward to this new era.” The announcement came not too long after her husband, William McDowell, opened up to TMZ about her “good days and bad” in response to a viral July 25 show at the Hollywood Bowl that had many viewers expressing concern. “No one is ever gonna make me say, ‘My wife is well,’ but all she wants to do is sing,” he candidly told the outlet, even stating that an evaluation for dementia will be explored in the near future. McDowell plans to let her upcoming show on September 5 be the deciding factor on whether or not remaining dates in her current tour will be cancelled.

This comes just a year after her son, Shanga Hankerson, accused McDowell of mental and financial abuse, even claiming he’s the reason behind her seemingly never-ending tour schedule. He told PEOPLE at the time, “I did my best to give [McDowell] the space to play the role of husband and do what was in my mom’s best interest, and he has not done that. Why is she working? Why is she in this situation where she’s being made to believe that she has to work like this? That’s really my issue with it.”

Knight issued a response to that statement, telling the outlet in her own words, “I’m sorry that my health and performances have been misrepresented. I want my fans and those concerned to rest assured I am doing very well for someone who has been on stage for three quarters of a century, hard to believe, right?”

While it’s clear to anyone with ears that Gladys Knight still has the vocal chops to perform, whether or not she’s still physically able to sustain the energy for a full show is a whole other conversation. Nonetheless, we’re just happy to hear she’ll soon be getting the time to kick back and rest her legendary feet.