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'90 Day Fiancé': Ashia Wears Red For Her Nigerian Wedding

’90 Day Fiancé’ Exclusive: Clip Ashia Sparkles & Shines In Ravishing Red For Her Nigerian Wedding–‘You Look Like A Barbie, Baby’

Published on August 28, 2026
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90 Day Fiancé’s Ashia is ready to tie the knot with Maxwell, and we’ve got an exclusive look at her seriously stunning Nigerian wedding look.

A smiling couple embracing, with the man wearing a tan jacket and the woman wearing a patterned dress.
Source: 90 Day Fiancé / TLC

90 Day Fiancé is continuing to chronicle the high-stakes journey of Americans and their international partners as they reunite in the U.S. under the pressure of the K-1 visa process, with just 90 days to determine if their love is built to last.

And for Ashia Montgomery, she’s hopeful that the love shared between her and Maxwell can stand strong despite some major setbacks. This season, viewers met the 39-year-old woman from Alabaster, Alabama, who travels to Nigeria in hopes of bringing home her 29-year-old fiancé, Maxwell. Throughout their journey, the couple navigates cultural differences, brings their families together for the first time, and faces questions surrounding their age gap, future, and the obstacles standing between them.

90 Day Fiancé Exclusive Clip

Now Ashia’s ready to tie the knot with Maxwell.

In an exclusive clip, we see her getting dolled up by Maxwell’s family in traditional Nigerian wedding attire, and she’s stunned to see herself wearing a traditional Nigerian gele.

“I didn’t realize I looked good in red,” she says, admiring the headpiece.

A woman wearing a red headwrap and a white dress looks at the camera and says "I didn't realize I looked good in red.
Source: 90 Day Fiancé / TLC

But then it’s show time. Ashia goes to get changed into her traditional wedding dress: a sparkling and stunning crimson red gown.

“Oh my gosh, I hope it fits!” she says in a confessional.

The dress indeed fits, and the stunning results are copiously curvy.

A smiling woman wearing a red headwrap and ornate red dress with jewelry. The text overlay says "Look at y'all, y'all done gave me a BBL.
Source: 90 Day Fiancé / TLC
A woman wearing a red, sequined dress with intricate floral embroidery and a lace overlay.
Source: 90 Day Fiancé / TLC

After joking that she needs to be cinched so tight that she has a 24-inch waist, she sees herself in the final look that accentuates her body.


“I am looking good. I got the shape, and I got the bumps and humps right where I need them to be,” she says.

A woman in a red dress and headpiece stands in a room with two other women, one in a white blouse and the other in a black dress. The text "Oh my goodness, you look so beautiful" is visible.
Source: 90 Day Fiancé / TLC
A group of women in formal attire posing in a room with a bed and other furnishings. The woman in the center is wearing a red dress and headpiece.
Source: 90 Day Fiancé / TLC

Check out Ashia’s ravishing red wedding look below.

A new episode of 90 Day Fiancé airs on Sunday, August 30 at 8 pm ET/ PT.

’90 Day Fiancé’ Exclusive: Clip Ashia Sparkles & Shines In Ravishing Red For Her Nigerian Wedding–‘You Look Like A Barbie, Baby’ was originally published on bossip.com

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